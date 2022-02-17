US Blames China Of Causing Severe Harm To Workers, Businesses Through Trade

The United States has stated that the trade practices of China have caused severe harm to the workers and businesses all around the world. On Wednesday, US Trade Representative released its yearly assessment of China's compliance with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) membership agreement. The report, which talks about US concerns about China's trade policies, is the first since President Biden's appointee Katherine Tai assumed office as the chief US trade negotiator.

The report suggests that China's embrace of a state-led, non-market approach to the economy and trade has increased rather than reduced over time, and the mercantilism it generates has damaged and disadvantaged US companies and employees, often severely. It also stated that the US has won all 27 WTO lawsuits it has filed against China, but the real reforms by China remain elusive. Trade between the two countries increased to $657.4 billion last year, according to BBC. China and the United States have the world's most important commercial relationship.

Current administration seeking to impose Phase One deal

Dennis Shea, who served as the US Ambassador to the World Trade Organisation during Donald Trump's administration stated that the inability to create enduring change was a driving reason behind the Phase One trade deal that the two sides agreed on in 2020, according to BBC. He also stated that ambassador Tai and the current administration are still seeking to impose the Phase One deal.

The US agreed to lower some tariffs in exchange for China agreeing to increase US imports by $200 billion over 2017 levels while also strengthening intellectual property protections. Liu Pengyu, a spokesman for the Chinese government, said that commerce with the United States is increasing, and that phase one of the agreement benefits both the United States and the rest of the globe. He also stated that any disagreement could be resolved by discussion.

'No sense in which US-China trade ties will improve'

Chad Bown of the Peterson Institute of International Economics in Washington said that American farmers and manufacturers have failed to meet the target and that there is no sense in which US-China trade ties will improve anytime soon, but there's also no sense in which they're about to get worse, according to BBC.

