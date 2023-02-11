US Blew Up Nord Stream Pipeline In 2022 Covert Operation: Top US Journalist

The September 2022 bombing of the undersea Nord Stream gas pipelines was carried out by the US in a covert operation claimed Seymour Hersh, American investigative journalist, and political writer, reported ANI. The findings of his investigation were published in Substack.

"On September 26, 2022, a Norwegian Navy P8 surveillance plane made a seemingly routine flight and dropped a sonar buoy. The signal spread underwater, initially to Nord Stream 2 and then on to Nord Stream 1. A few hours later, the high-powered C4 explosives were triggered and three of the four pipelines were put out of commission. Within a few minutes, pools of methane gas that remained in the shuttered pipelines could be seen spreading on the water's surface and the world learned that something irreversible had taken place," said Hersh in his findings.

"The White House's primary objective was to prevent Moscow from considerably boosting its income while simultaneously reducing the dependence of Western Europe, particularly Germany, on inexpensive Russian gas," said Hersh.

Hersh, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, asserted that the order to damage the pipelines happened after more than nine months of top-secret debates inside the Washington intelligence community. Further, the investigative journalist shared that NATO and Washington took Nord Stream 1 as problematic enough, but the completion of Nord Stream 2 in September 2021 increased concerns for the US administration.

"If approved by German regulatory authorities, it would double the flow of inexpensive gas to Germany and Western Europe," said Hersh. Also to note that the US viewed Europe's reliance on Russian gas as a risk to Ukraine's backing, as countries like Germany could be unwilling to contribute the necessary funds and weaponry. Meanwhile, the US media news and houses treated it like an unsolved mystery. However, the Biden administration has denied the claims made in the report of the pipeline bombing and called it "utterly false and complete fiction".