US: Blind Man Who Rescued 5 People During 1995 Oklahoma Bombing Dies

Raymond Washburn, a blind man who was hailed for helping in the rescue of at least five people from the rubble of Alfred P. Murrah federal building following the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, died at the age of 75. According to the Associated Press, Washburn died on 16 January at his home in Oklahoma City and the funeral services for him were held on Friday in Bristow. His cousin, Richard Wittman told KWTV in Oklahoma City that he was proud of Washburn for what he did on the day of the bombing and for his brother lives his entire life.

“So, in that sense, he was a hero in the way he was able to function, make his way in life, work, his everyday life,” Wittman said.

Washburn used to own and operate a snack bar on the fourth floor of the Alfred P. Murrah Building when it was attacked by a bomb on 19 April 1995 and killed at least 168 people. Since four customers and an employee were present in Washburn’s snack bar at the time of the blast, he led them all outside the building. In an interview recorded for the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum, Washburn had described his 1995 experience of leading his customers and employees out of the snack bar.

“I had the advantage over them because not being able to see. I felt like that you know, this is one time that you know you want to try to help somebody as much as you can. I knew how to get out. I just didn’t know what was going to be in our way,” Washburn said.

Washburn’s friend said his heart ‘illuminated the darkness’

As per AP, during Washburn’s funeral, one of his friends Princella Smith said that his heart “illuminated the darkness” on the day of the bombing and helped to lead people to safety. Smith further said, “He told them to march, and march down this stairwell. He said, ‘You gotta come on. We gotta get out of here’”. Washburn was also a member of the Yuchi Tribe in Oklahoma.

