US: Bodies Of COVID-19 Victims Are Still Stored In Refrigerated Trucks In New York City

The bodies of New York City coronavirus victims are still being stored in refrigerated trucks that were converted into makeshift morgues during the height of the pandemic a year ago. According to AP, the city’s medical examiner’s office informed that nearly 750 bodies are being kept in long-term storage in refrigerated trailers at South Brooklyn Marine Terminal while family members sort out plans for their final resting places. The deputy commissioner with the Office of Chief Medical Examiner, Dina Maniotis, told the city council that many of the bodies could now end up buried in the city’s potter’s field on Hart Island.

Mark Desire, a spokesperson for the medical examiner’s office, said, “Long term storage was created at the height of the pandemic to ensure that families could lay their loved ones to rest as they see fit. With sensitivity and compassion, we continue to work with individual families on a case by case basis during their period of mourning”.

Temporary morgues

Back in April 2020, more than 800 coronavirus deaths were reported in a single day in NYC. During that, the city had shortened the amount of time it would hold unclaimed remains to 14 days before burying them on Hart Island. Back then officials had said that they were exploring the option of interring unclaimed remains on the island temporarily so they could be moved later, however, a year has passed and the bodies are still being kept in cold storage.

In March 2020, refrigerated trailers also served as makeshift morgues outside city hospitals amid the surging death count in the epicentre of the nation’s COVID-19 pandemic. As per reports, the Federal Emergency Management Agency sent around 85 refrigerated trucks to serve as temporary morgues. Several trucks were parked outside the hospitals and workers in the protective gear used forklifts to place bodies inside in what became a daily ritual.

It is worth mentioning that Hart Island in the Long Island Sound, US’ largest public cemetery, is the final resting place of many of the city’s unclaimed dead. There are reportedly more than 1 million people buried there. The island saw a spike in burials last year, with 2,666 laid to rest there in 2020 while there are usually about 1,200 annually, Maniotis said. There have been 504 burials so far this year, she added.

(Image: Pixabay/AP)