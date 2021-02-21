US: Bomb Squad Was Called And They Found Adorable Kittens Inside A Suspicious Bag

A suspicious package in United States' Butler County, Ohio was found outside of a church and sheriff's deputies were called. The officials were not expecting what was in the bag. The bomb unit found a cat and her six one-day-old kittens. The cat and the kittens are now handed over to The Animal Friends Humane Society in Hamilton. Netizens are glad that the cat and kittens are safe.

Bag of cat and kittens

"When Specialist Mike Grimes and Specialist Grimes & Det. Detherage didn't hear ticking..they heard purring!", read the tweet of Butler County Sheriff office. There was a note that read, ""Momma cat Sprinkles" went into labour yesterday. She began giving birth at 2PM". The Sheriff's office took the cat and her kittens to the Animals Friends Humane Society in Hamilton where they are "warm, cozy and fed".

The Butler County Sheriff's Office Bomb Unit didn't find any explosives at a suspicious package call.They found an abandoned momma cat and 1 day old babies.The note left said momma cat "Sprinkles" went into labor yesterday. They are safe and warm at the Animal Friends Shelter. pic.twitter.com/zpx0ApaQQ1 — Richard K. Jones (@butlersheriff) February 18, 2021

Cat and kittens are safe

The Animal Friends Humane Society in a post said that the kittens were cleaned when they arrived. According to the Facebook post, "Sprinkles, purring throughout it all, received her vaccines and blood test and appears to be in good health. She's doing a fantastic job nursing and caring for her babies, and all 7 will be placed with their foster family this afternoon. We will give regular updates on Sprinkles and her kittens as they grow and mature over the next two months".

Netizens are glad that the cat and kittens are safe. The Animal Friends Humane Society post has been shared 125 times. The post is liked by more than 400 people. One user commented, "Thank god they where found and are safe and warm and loved. The person who left this family should dropped them off at shelter, this easily could have a tragic story." Another user commented, "Thank God they are safe and warm. I can't imagine how the poor Momma felt birthing babies in a bag and so cold. Thanks for helping all and keeping them safe." Another individual commented, "This is awesome! It brought tears to my eyes. What adorable little guys and mama is a beautiful cat."