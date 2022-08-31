US Border Patrol Chief Blames Biden's Policies For Causing Migrant Surge At Border

US Border Patrol Chief on Tuesday slammed President Joe Biden's administration's what he described as "lax and no consequences policies" that have exacerbated the immigrant crisis at the Southern US-Mexico border. Raul Ortiz, in a report obtained by Fox News, claimed that there has been a significant spike in illegal immigrant crossings into the US over the past several months and that the Biden administration’s lax policies are to blame. His recorded statement is a part of the lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security filed by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.​

“​​In my experience, we have seen increases when there are no consequences,” Ortiz ​said in the deposition.

“There is an assumption that if migrant populations are told that there is a potential that they may be released, that, yes, you can see increases,” he continued.

Biden administration's relaxed approach encouraged illegal immigrants

When questioned by a Florida state attorney whether illegal immigration will increase at an exponential rate. "Is that what is being suggested here?" US Border Patrol Chief responded by saying, “Well, I do think it will increase, yeah." The US border patrol chief also admitted for the first time that the number of encounters between the border officers and migrants this fiscal year has already far exceeded that of the last fiscal year 2021.

Discussing the factors such as the economic uncertainty, violence and political upheaval that may have raised the illegal crossings, Ortiz noted that it may be the change of the “favourable or unfavourable view” of former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.​ “They had an unfavourable view," he reminded hinting that migrants felt more compelled to illegally enter the United States under the Biden administration's relaxed approach.

“The Biden administration caused the surge, made the border less safe and is flagrantly violating the very federal laws they swore to uphold. The Biden administration is putting hard-working Border Patrol agents in impossible and untenable positions — risking their lives and safety,” ​DHS memo, shared by Moody’s office stated.

It continued, “​​After the Biden administration denied that they were engaged in catch-and-release and that they were responsible for the historic surge at our southern border, Florida got the chief of Border Patrol to admit, under oath, the truth."