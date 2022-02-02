US-born Skier Faces Backlash For Decision To Represent China In Beijing Winter Olympics

Eileen Gu, a Chinese-American professional skier has been criticised for her 2019 announcement that she would compete for China in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, instead, of the US. As the geopolitical tensions between the two countries continue to grow many Americans have labelled her decision opportunistic and political.

As per the reports of New York Post, her teammate Jen Hudak, who is a former Winter X Games gold winner for the USA women's team, expressed her dissatisfaction claiming that Gu, who was born in the United States would not be able to achieve the same athletic level anywhere else. Hudak further stated that she became the athlete she is because she grew up in the United States, where she had access to premium training grounds and coaches that she would not have had in China.

Gu would be a different skier if she grew up in China: Jen Hudak

Jen Hudak claimed that if Gu grew up in China, she would be a different skier. Hudak also stated that Gu is from California, not China, and her decision appears opportunistic, despite her Chinese ancestry. However, Hudak praises Gu's skills stating Gu is a true professional and she has the potential to be the Tony Hawk of winter sports.

Gu revealed on social media that she will be joining the Chinese in 2019, stating it would be a great chance to assist inspire millions of young people in the country where her mother was born. Many people in the United States saw her decision as political, rather than a desire to inspire young people. Julian Ku, a constitutional law professor at Hofstra University, stated that she is an athlete, but she made a political decision, according to the Washington Post. Many have speculated that by supporting Beijing at the Winter Olympics, Gu is indicating that she has given up her US passport. However, she has remained silent on the subject.

Gu is well-known in China

The Chinese government has approved Gu and Beijing will also provide financial backing, according to the New York Post. Gu is well-known in China. But the skier spends a lot of time in the United States because she has contracts with various American businesses, like Tiffany's and Cadillac, in addition to Victoria Secret.

Image: AP