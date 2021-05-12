US: Boyfriend Kills 6 People At Birthday Party 'for Not Being Invited', Later Shoots Self

In a horrifying incident, a gunman opened fire at a birthday party inside a trailer park home in Colorado Springs that killed six people before he took his own life. The incident took place at the Canterbury Mobile Home Park on the east side of Colorado’s second-largest city. Six of the people died at the party venue, while the seventh person died at the hospital, reports the authorities. The police told that the shooter was the boyfriend of a female victim at the party attended by friends, family and children.

Jared Polis condemns the act

According to the reports by ABC news, the Colorado Springs Police Department identified the victims as Melvin Perez, 30, Mayra Ibarra de Perez, 33, Jose Gutierrez-Cruz, 21, Joana Cruz, 52, Sandra Ibarra-Perez, 28, and Jose Ibarra, 26. Melvin Perez and Mayra Ibarra de Perez were married, and Joana Cruz was Melvin Perez and Jose Gutierrez-Cruz's mother. Governor of Colorado, Jared Polis, condemned the act as he said, “My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims of today’s tragic act of violence in Colorado Springs”.

My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims of today’s tragic act of violence in Colorado Springs. pic.twitter.com/fp1wtNRloO — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) May 9, 2021

The police were called up at the shooting scene around 12:18 a.m. As per the police, there were 10 family members in total inside of the home when the incident happened. One adult along with three children, aged 2, 5 and 11, remained unharmed. The police told that the children ran into a bedroom to seek cover while the adult ran out to call 911.

(Mourners organize a memorial, Monday, May 10, 2021, outside a mobile home in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Image Credits: AP)

(A photo of Joana Cruz, foreground, is seen at a makeshift memorial, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Cruz was the matriarch of the family in which six were shot to death early Mother's Day morning. Image Credits: AP)

The investigation is ongoing, however, the police were able to determine the suspect's alleged motive after there were interviews with family members and phone communications between the suspect and Sandra Ibarra-Perez. According to the reports by ABC News, there were no previously reported domestic violence incidents between the two, but family members said he had a ‘history of controlling and jealous behavior’. Also, he had tried to prevent her from attending family events.

