US Braces For Snowstorm, Power Failures In Multiple States; Emergency Operations Activated

United States on Tuesday braced for a massive multiple states snowstorm that risked nearly 200,000 households plunging into darkness due to mass power failures, according to data by poweroutage.us. Upstates of New York, Pennsylvania, Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont, where winter storm dumped heavy sleet on large swathes, suffered shredding as a strong blizzard encrusted the power lines.

New York governor Kathy Hochul today activated the State Emergency Operations Center in Albany where staff from multiple State Agencies and the Office of Emergency Management are working together to coordinate requests for assistance to the storm impacted citizens. The largest impacts were suffered to the Southern Tier and parts of the Capital Region, Mohawk Valley and North Country, where six to 11 inches of snow fell overnight, she said in a statement on April 19. Due to the heavy snow and rain upstate, more than 195,000 across the states were without power.

Credit: NYGov Kathy Hochul/Flicker

The Department of Public Service received reports of significant tree damage throughout the Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley and North Country regions. Broome County experienced more than 45,000 outages, while Chenango, Fulton, Otsego, Saratoga, Schenectady, and Warren Counties all experienced between 10,000 and 16,000 outages.

The spring snowstorm was a serious event for many New Yorkers who are now without power.



We are working closely with local officials to coordinate response activities until power is restored.



Be sure to use caution with alternative heat sources, and check on your neighbors. pic.twitter.com/bMp7JG4afN — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) April 20, 2022

New York governor cautioned that the leading cause of death and injuries during winter storms are transportation-related crashes. "Make sure that your vehicle is clear of ice and snow; good vision is key to good driving. Plan your stops and keep more distance between cars," advised the state's governor. Police instated the rule for snowplows travel at speeds up to 35 mph. This would be to ensure that salt being dispersed stays in the driving lanes and does not scatter off the roadways and cause human casualties.

"While we may be officially done with winter, it's evident that winter isn't quite done with us," Governor Hochul said. "This storm dumped wet, heavy snow that brought trees, branches, and power lines down with it—impacting tens of thousands of people across several counties," said governor Hochul. "Our State Emergency Operations Center continues to work closely with impacted local governments to help clear damage and get power and heat back on."

[Credit: poweroutage.us]

In the New York, snow up to six to 11 inches, approximately about 15-28 cm downed the electricity lines, uprooted trees, created road blockade, and disrupted the normalcy. Heavy snow and rain swept through the Northeast and wreaked havoc far across into the northeast Pennsylvania, according to the forecasters and multiple reports on The Weather Channel. A warning for the fire spread was also issued.

“A system moving across the country this week and into the weekend is forecast to bring both severe storms and snow, along with increased fire danger,” an advisory on The Weather Channel read.

The rare snowfall during the month of April according to the forecasters is comparable to the month of February. It also remains unclear how long the power restoration could take as such devastating snow that buckles the state’s power grid might consume days for the authorities to fix.

Meanwhile... in New York...

Some are calling it a winter wonderland. 14.2" of snowfall as of 10 AM at the Binghamton National Weather Service office.#NYwx #PAwx US National Weather Service Binghamton NY

📷📷 @NWSBinghamton

📷JoAnn Kennedy pic.twitter.com/o16N0NoXif — Steve Divine (@DivineWeather) April 19, 2022

"A strengthening storm along the mid-Atlantic coast, combined with an approaching cold front, will bring another punch of wintry weather to the Northeast and New England early this week," AccuWeather meteorologist Adam Sadvary told USA Today newspaper.

Interstate-95 cities run risk of flash flooding

Separately, the National Weather Service issued advisories in West Virginia to parts of New England leading up to 18 states. Some of the states could witness as much as 2 feet of snow, the AccuWeather said in its advisory. Snowfall rates of 2-3 inches per hour could be reported, it added. "Treacherous travel conditions are likely in these areas along with the potential for isolated areas of tree damage and power outages,” said the Weather Service.

It's a winter wonderland...on April 19th! 14.2 inches of snow has fallen so far (as of 10AM) from this late season snowstorm here at the office! #NYwx #PAwx pic.twitter.com/DbzPfs4jsW — NWS Binghamton (@NWSBinghamton) April 19, 2022

The Interstate-95 cities ran the risk of flash flooding as powerful gusts, snow and rain ravaged the coast areas. Flooding could be witnessed in Philadelphia to Portland, Maine, said the AccuWeather service, while the weather.com meteorologists warned that the howling winds could speed up to 50-60 mph making the commute a challenge. Blizzard conditions are likely to worsen in the northern Plains and might hit the historic levels in the state of Dakota. But the heaviest snow dump was forecasted in Montana and Wyoming.