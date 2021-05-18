US Brothers Spend 31 Years In Prison After Being Wrongfully Convicted, Awarded $75 Million

A jury in a North Carolina federal civil rights case has awarded $75 million to two black men who spent decades behind bars after being wrongfully convicted. Two African-American half-brothers spent 31 years in prison in North Carolina for a crime they did not commit. Henry Lee McCollum and his half-brother Leon Brown, both of whom are intellectually disabled, were convicted of the 1983 rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl.

US brothers receive damages

The eight-person jury decided Henry McCollum and Leon Brown should receive $31 million each in compensatory damages, $1 million for every year spent in prison, reported by The News & Observer. The jury also awarded them $13 million in punitive damages, one of the defendants named in the civil suit, settled its part of the case for $9 million. They were teenagers when they were accused of the crime, which happened in Red Springs in Robeson County. Their convictions were overturned in 2014 after the discovery of DNA evidence that placed another man named Roscoe Artis at the scene of the crime.

McCollum and Brown have pursued the case against law enforcement members since 2015, arguing that their civil rights were violated during the interrogations that led to their convictions. Both of them are intellectually disabled with IQs in the 50s, were teenagers when they were charged after they signed confessions they insisted they did not understand. McCollum thanked God outside the courtroom after the judgement.

McCollum spent most of his 31 years in prison on death row, becoming North Carolina’s longest-serving death row inmate, reported by The News & Observer. Brown suffers from mental health conditions related to his time in prison and required full-time care had his sentence later changed to life in prison. The brothers' lawyer Des Hogan in the closing argument said, "Coerced confessions can never be the basis for probable cause." Hogan during his 45-minute closing argument described how McCollum and Brown suffered in prison.

IMAGE: PTI/Representative