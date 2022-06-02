US: Buffalo Shooting Accused Payton Gendron Indicted On Terrorism, Murder Charges

Payton Gendron, who was accused of gunning down at least 10 Black people in a racist attack on a Buffalo supermarket, New York, on May 14 was indicted on domestic terrorism and hate crime charges. He was sentenced to life imprisonment by the grand jury on Thursday, the Associated Press reported. Gendron was prosecuted on a 25-count indictment in addition to the previous murder charge. The 18-year-old was sentenced for the attempted murders of three people who were, at the time, shot but had later survived the attack. He had driven for three hours from his home in Conklin, New York, to commit the murders. At least 13 people were shot in the Tops Friendly Markets store and out of those, at least 11 of them were Black.

According to the investigators who filed the testimony in a 180-page document, the assaulted, who believed himself to be a white supremacist, had subscribed to a controversial racist ideology called the “great replacement” theory. The unfounded idea is based on the extremist white beliefs involving the demographic change in the United States wherein the political power will be snatched from the conservative white voters and will fall to the members of a defined “outgroup” including the Black.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff visit a memorial near the site of the Buffalo supermarket shooting after attending a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, one of the victims of the shooting. Credit: AP

The conspiracy theory has led to prejudice, hostile shootings and bigotry against the Black community members, and the animosity has fuelled the partisan violence. White Americans, who subscribed to the replacement theory, believe that the immigrants and existing populations of non-white or European descent – the non-white people from Africa, Middle Eastern and other countries will replace the White people in the Western countries.

Mourner embraces Angela Crawley, left, daughter of Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting. Credit: AP

US President Joe Biden labelled white supremacy 'poison'

Speaking at an event in Buffalo after the deadly shooting, US President Joe Biden had labelled the white supremacy a “poison.” He had derided those who spread the racist "great replacement theory” linking it with the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the Buffalo shooting. "White supremacy is a poison. It's a poison," Biden declared, "running through our body politic, that's been allowed to fester and grow right in front of our eyes. No more.” The accused had also complied with the written messages online from an account identified as Gendron supporting the replacement theory. "I condemn those who spread the lie for power, political game and for profit," said Biden.

Payton Gendron had pleaded not guilty to the charges. After carrying out the racist attack, Gendron had live-streamed and had surrendered. "The message is not always explicit, but we've all seen the pattern," Schumer had said in a floor speech after the attack."Every time MAGA Republicans or pundits vilify wrongly immigrants and call them 'invaders,' every time they falsely claim that millions of undocumented people cast ballots in our elections, every time loud, bigoted voices bemoan the disintegration of a 'classic America' the subtext is clear."