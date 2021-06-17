US: Burglar Breaks Into A House And Takes A Shower, Homeowner Finds Him In A Towel

In a bizarre incident, a burglar in Meadow Vista, California has been arrested after he broke into a house and took a shower in the homeowner's bathroom. The robber had broken a window on the front door with an object that he found on the lawn. The Placer County Sheriff's Office has shared the details of the incident on their official page on Facebook.

Robber sneaks into the house and takes shower

According to the Facebook post, the house owners were watching TV in their room when they heard the voice of running water. The homeowner went to check and noticed broken glass by the front door. The homeowner immediately alerted their spouse, who then grabbed the man in the bathroom. The police in the post mentioned that the homeowner held the suspect at gunpoint until police reached their home. Policemen instructed the homeowner to hand over the shotgun and then handcuffed the suspect.

The intruder, 25-year old Carrola Tiago-Freitas of Elk Grove has been arrested for residential burglary. Freitas told policemen that he had broken a window on the front door with a ceramic rabbit and then he smashed into the home and took a shower.

Since being shared on Facebook, the post has garnered over 800 reactions and tons of comments. Netizens, baffled by the incident shared their views in the comments section. One user commented, "SCARY! Glad all are ok. Great job to the residents & LE. He'll enjoy the showers in jail!!". Another user commented, "Glad for the safe ending. How frightening that must have been for the homeowners!".

IMAGE: Placer County Sheriff's Office/Facebook/PTI