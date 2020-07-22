US: Business Groups File Lawsuit Against Trump Administration Over Visa Order

Major business groups in the US, on July 21, reportedly filed a lawsuit against the Donald Trump-led administration, which is seeking to throw immigration restrictions, including those on H1B visa. The administration had previously suspended several employment visas to restrict immigration workers, a move which was highly critics by firms including Twitter and Google. As per media reports, the lawsuit has been filed in a federal court in San Francisco against the US Department of Homeland Security and State Department.

'President exceeded his authority'

The plaintiffs include US Chamber of commerce, National Association of Manufacturers(NAM) and National Retail Federation who have argued that the President “exceeded his authority” in June when he temporarily denied access to several employment-based visas, thereby, affecting hundreds of foreign workers in America.

Thomas Donohue, Chamber of Commerce CEO, in a statement, explained that the litigation is aimed at overturning those “sweeping and unlawful immigration” restriction that is “unequivocal 'not welcome' sign to the engineers, executives, IT experts, doctors, nurses, and other critical workers who help drive the American economy."

Meanwhile, speaking to international media reporters, NAM Senior Vice President and General Counsel Linda Kelly asserted that, currently, the industry should be laser-focused on leading recoveries and renewals but the visa restrictions hinder that. She further said that restrictions would instead prove advantageous for other countries as they would “drive away” real talent from the US.

Last week, Trump repealed the controversial directive that would have stripped visas from international students if they chose to take online classes amid COVID-19 pandemic, an American news website reported. This decision comes after the rule announced on July 6 sparked a flurry of litigation beginning with the suit brought by Harvard and MIT, followed by California's public colleges and later a coalition of 17 states.

