US, ByteDance Reach No Deal As Deadline To Sell Assets To American Firms Nears: Report

Chinese short video sharing application TikTok and Trump-led US Administration are still at odds over the sale of company’s US operations, Bangkok Post reported citing a source familiar to the deal. Last month, the US Committee on Foreign Investment had given a Byte dance, TikTok’s parent company, a deadline of December 4 midnight to come with an acceptable deal to sell the American operations of the application to US firms. However, talks between Bytedance and government negotiators are expected to continue even after the deadline passes, Bangkok Post reported.

Read: TikTok Says It Didn't Take Part In Australia Security Probes

Read: TikTok User Claims NBA Player Sneaked Her Into Orlando Bubble, Posts Proof On Social Media

Executive order to ban TikTok

The war between Trump administration and TikTok ensued earlier this year after the American President accused the Chinese owned app of spying over Americans through the application. In August, Trump signed an executive order to put a ban TikTok across American territories. The alternate option offered to ByteDance was to sell the company’s assets to US firms. However, a US federal Court later halted the ban ordered by the Trump administration on TikTok, hours before it was to go into effect.

A temporary injunction was issued by Judge Carl Nichols in a one-page order on the request of the Chinese company. However, in November, a federal appeals court had said that it would hear the pending case on December 14. However, repeated delays have already given a window to TikTok to earn a profit. Not only is TikTok still operating in the US, but the administration has also backed off from enforcing a ban on TikTok in compliance with the court order in favour of Chinese owned company. While the sale of TikTok's assets seems distant, Oracle and Walmart are aiming to buy 12.5 per cent and 7.5 per cent stake respectively in newly established TikTok Global and both companies would pay a combined $20 billion if they agree to the proposed valuation.

Read: Trump Administration Stands Firm On TikTok Download Ban; Court To Rule

Read: China Stooge Goes Gaga As US' TikTok Ban Halted; Asked 'will Chinese Court Unban Google?'