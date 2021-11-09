US: California Couple File Case Against Fertility Clinic After Embryo Mix-up During IVF

A couple has filed a lawsuit against a fertility clinic that mixed up their embryo with one belonging to another set of parents during IVF. Two couples from California gave birth to each other’s babies after a mix-up at a fertility clinic, according to AP. The two couples spent months raising children that were not their biological children, according to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles.

Two couples raised each other's child

According to the lawsuit, the California couple gave birth to a stranger's child after their embryos were swapped by a fertility clinic in IVF. Daphna Cardinale revealed that she and her husband, Alexander, had suspicions that the girl she gave birth to in late 2019 was not their child as the infant had a darker complexion than they do, according to AP. She added that they did not think over the doubts and fell in love with the baby girl. Furthermore, they trusted the doctors and the in vitro fertilisation process. After a few months, she came to know that another woman was bringing up her child.

According to the lawsuit, CCRH implanted the other couple’s embryo into Daphna and transferred their embryo into the other woman. The babies, both girls, were born a week apart in September 2019. Both couples raised each other's child for nearly three months before DNA tests confirmed that the embryos were swapped, according to AP. After the couples came to know about the mix-up, they returned the babies to their biological families in January 2020. Attorney Adam Wolf, who represents all four parents has revealed that the other two parents involved in the mix-up want to remain anonymous.

Addressing a press conference, Daphna Cardinale stated that she was overwhelmed by feelings of "fear, betrayal, anger and heartbreak." She further added that she was unable to carry her own child and bond with her during pregnancy. Daphna Cardinale in a press conference said, "I was robbed of the ability to carry my own child. I never had the opportunity to grow and bond with her during pregnancy, to feel her kick", as per The Associated Press.

In the complaint, the couple has accused the Los Angeles-based California Center of Reproductive Health (CCRH) and its owner, Dr Eliran Mor, of medical malpractice, breach of contract, negligence and fraud. Furthermore, the couple demands a jury trial and seeks unspecified damages from the fertility clinic.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP