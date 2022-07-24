US: California Governor Newsom Declares State Of Emergency In Mariposa Due To Oak Fire

The authorities have declared a state of emergency in Mariposa county of California as the wildfire continues to spread rapidly near Yosemite National Park. California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Mariposa County due to Oak Fire, which has destroyed homes and posed a threat to critical infrastructure. Firefighters have been working to control the fire which has started to rapidly increase since Friday.

"Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a state of emergency for Mariposa County due to the effects of the Oak Fire, which has destroyed homes, threatened critical infrastructure and forced the evacuation of more than three thousand residents," the office of the California Governor said in a statement.

The wildfire has forced the evacuation of more than 6000 people and destroyed 10 homes, BBC News reported. The authorities have deployed 400 firefighters and four helicopters to get the blaze under control. According to the statement released by the California Governor's office, the Oak Fire has burned over 11,500 acres since fire began on Friday. The Oak Fire has resulted in road closures and continues to pose threat to other critical infrastructure. Natasha Fouts, a spokeswoman for CalFire, has said that the officials at the fire department do not expect to control the fire until next week, as per the BBC News report. Officials have warned that drought, climate change and overgrown vegetation pose challenges and increase the chances of the fire growing quickly.

California: Oak Fire erupted near Midpines town in Mariposa

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said that the Oak Fire broke out on Friday afternoon southwest of the park near Midpines town in Mariposa County, according to AP. According to the statement released by California Governor's office, the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved a Fire Management Assistance Grant to assist with the management and control of the Oak Fire. Daniel Patterson, a spokesman for the Sierra National Forest, said that the firefighters trying to control the fire have been facing tough conditions, including hot weather, low humidity and bone-dry vegetation caused by the worst drought in a decade. According to AP, Patterson further said, "The fire is moving quickly. This fire was throwing embers out in front of itself for up to 2 miles yesterday."

Inputs from AP

Image: AP