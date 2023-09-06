US: California Highway named after slain Indian-origin cop Ronil Singh

A stretch of a highway in the US state of California now bears the name of Ronil Singh, a 33-year-old Indian-origin police officer who lost his life when an illegal immigrant shot him in 2018. The Newman Police Department named the stretch of Highway 33 in Newman 'Corporal Ronil Singh Memorial Highway' during a ceremony held last Saturday.

A signage was installed near the intersection of Highway 33 and Stuhr Road during the commemoration ceremony, which was held following the community’s Tunnel to Towers 5K walk and run. The martyred officer's wife, Anamika, their son Arnav, who was just 5 months old when his father was killed, and other family members were at the event.

Singh's family members were accompanied by his colleagues at the Newman Police Department and officials including county Supervisor Channce Condit, state Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil, US Representative John Duarte and Assemblyman Juan Alanis.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Alanis wrote, "Today the community came together to honour the memory of Cpl. Ronil Singh, who was tragically killed in the line of duty in December 2018. The memorial highway sign was unveiled today and will be displayed on Highway 33 and Stuhr Road."

"I was honoured to pay my respects to my former law enforcement colleague, and may his memory live on forever," he added. The California Department of Transportation also posted on X, "Today, #Caltrans joined the community members, friends and family of Cpl. Ronil Singh to dedicate a highway memorial in his name on State Route 33 through the @cityofNewman."

Know all about Ronil Singh

Native of Fiji, Ronil Singh joined the police force in the US state of California in July 2011. He was killed on December 26, 2018, when a suspected drunk driver fatally shot him. Following the manhunt which continued for three days, accused Paulo Virgen Mendoza was arrested at a relative’s house in Kern County. In November 2020, he was convicted in the murder case of the Indian-origin police officer and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In 2019, Singh was described as a 'national hero' by then US President Donald Trump, who also spoke with the family members and law enforcement colleagues of Singh and said America's heart broke the day the young officer was 'savagely murdered' in cold blood by an 'illegal alien.'