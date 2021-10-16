US: California Oil Spill Cleanup Efforts Show 'significant Progress,' Says Report

On Friday, October 15, the interagency Unified Command response team stated that there is "substantial progress" in the operations to clean up the Amplify Energy pipeline oil spill off the coast of Southern California in the United States. "The reports from crews on the grounds depicts that the cleanup activities have made great progress," said the Unified Command in a statement as reported by the news agency Sputnik. The United Command further stated that more than 1,800 employees and 116 local volunteers from across the US have been assisting in spill response efforts. They also stated that they are aware of the environmental impact of their response efforts and constantly evaluating the situation.

According to the Unified Command, there has been no free-floating oil observed since October 5, and on-water oil recovery efforts have halted. In addition, all public beaches in Orange and San Diego counties have reopened. Speaking to Sputnik, Professor Ronald Tjeerdema, the University of California at Davis, said that the surrounding flora and wildlife would likely take a year or two to recover from the oil spill fully. Although there will be short-term effects on plankton, fish, birds, and animals in the local ecosystem, he believes the long-term effects will be "limited." According to Capt. Rebecca Ore, a Coast Guard spokesman, the volume of crude oil leaked is estimated to be over 25,000 gallons. The leak's worst-case scenario was earlier predicted to be at least 25,000 gallons (94,635 litres) and not more than 132,000 gallons off the coast of Orange County, reported The Associated Press (AP).

Oil spill hits southern California coast

It should be mentioned here that on October 2, the spill was confirmed a day after people noticed a petroleum odour in the vicinity. Officials said the cause is still being investigated, but they believe a ship's anchor damaged the pipeline operated by Houston-based Amplify Energy several months ago before it ruptured. Plastic bags were also utilised by the contractors to collect oil from the water at Hungtington Beach. Meanwhile, skimmers and floating barriers were employed by cleanup crews to keep oil out of the Wetlands Talbert Marsh in Hungtington Beach, California, reported The AP.

Image: AP