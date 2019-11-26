US Calls For Bringing Mumbai Terror Attack Perpetrators To Justice

As India marks the 11th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, US has said those responsible for this "heinous" crime must face justice. United States Department of State on Monday called for the perpetrators of the Mumbai attack to be brought to justice as soon as possible.

US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus took to her official Twitter handle to condemn the "cowardly attack of terrorism" that took the lives of 166 people.

Eleven years ago, a cowardly act of terrorism took the lives of 166 people, including six U.S. citizens. Today we remember the victims of the #MumbaiTerrorAttack, and stand with their families in demanding that those responsible for this heinous event face justice. — Morgan Ortagus (@statedeptspox) November 26, 2019

The attack

On November 26, 2008, 10 members of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a banned Islamic terrorist organisation laid siege to the city of Mumbai for 72 hours. The main target of the attackers was The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident, Nariman House and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus. The attackers were given blueprints of all four targets.

The attack is termed as one of a kind because of its nature. It was the first time when terrorists from across the border crossed into India and held the financial capital hostage for three days. The local police were not equipped to handle the level of attack and thus waited for the National Security Guards (NSG) to arrive.

On November 29, NSG conducted Operation Black Tornado to flush out the remaining attackers, it culminated in the death of the last remaining attackers at the Taj Hotel and ended the attacks.

Aftermath

Ajmal Kasab, one of the 10 attackers, survived the attack and was taken into custody by the Mumbai police. Kasab was hanged till death in November 2012 after his mercy plea to the President of India was rejected. The attack led to the resignations of Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil, Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, and deputy CM R.R. Patil.

Indian-Americans will hold a rally in front of the Pakistan Embassy in Washington to protest against the country's alleged role in the attack.

