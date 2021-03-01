US Calls For 'immediate' Release Of Hong Kong's Pro-democracy Activists

The United States on Sunday, February 28, called on Beijing to release pro-democratic leaders detained in Hong Kong under the National Security Law. Ned Price, the US State Department spokesperson said, "We join the international community in urging Beijing and Hong Kong authorities to release pan-democratic candidates detained in Hong Kong. Further proof the national security law is really meant to stifle dissent and undermine Hong Kong's autonomy”. Hong Kong arrested over 47 pro-democracy activists on charges of conspiracy to commit subversion under the city’s national security law.

“We condemn the detention of and charges filed against pan-democratic candidates in Hong Kong's elections and call for their immediate release. Political participation and freedom of expression should not be crimes. The U.S. stands with the people of Hong Kong”, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinke as he called for their immediate release.

According to the reports by AP, the detained include 39 men and eight women aged between 23 and 64. The move comes as a part of a continuing crackdown on the city’s democracy movement. China has earlier arrested many of Hong Kong’s democracy proponents, including, outspoken activists Joshua Wong and Jimmy Lai.

Jimmy Lai's bail denied

Recently, Lai’s bail was denied due to the risk of his committing further offence. Hong Kong High Court Judge Anthea Pang announced her decision and said that that she is “not satisfied” that there are sufficient grounds for believing that Lai will not continue to commit acts “endangering” national security if bail is granted to him. Lai has been arrested several times. Initially, detained in December last year, Lai was freed on bail.

China has received a lot of criticism from the international community since it passed the controversial National Security Law on June 30, 2020. So far, several social activists, mostly pro-democracy advocates, accused of endangering China's national security have been charged under the law. The United States and several other western nations, including Britain, the former coloniser of Hong Kong, have strongly condemned the implementation of the law, which sparked widespread protests in the city.

