US Calls India 'global Partner' And Pakistan An 'important Regional Ally'

The United States has recently highlighted that India has now become its global partner, while Pakistan remains Washington's key regional ally. Amid the geopolitical changes brought on by the end of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and growing Chinese aggressiveness, the US State Department describes its relationships with Pakistan and India. Vedant Patel, the department's Principal Deputy Spokesperson, stated while speaking on Washington’s relations with New Delhi, "India is an invaluable partner, not just in the region but as it relates to a lot of the United States shared priorities across the world,” Dawn reported.

Furthermore, it is pertinent to mention that Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken "remain in close touch as they need to."

US State Department underlined the significance of India and Pakistan's significance

According to the Dawn report, the State Department underlined on its revised website on India that "the US-India strategic partnership is founded on shared values including a commitment to democracy and upholding the rules-based international system."

Through trade, investment, and connectivity, the United States and India share interests in supporting international stability, security, and economic success, the department continued.

Apart from this, the State Department claimed on a similar page dedicated to Pakistan, the United States "works closely with Pakistan" on a wide range of topics ranging from energy, commerce and investment, healthcare, clean energy and tackling the climate problem, to Afghanistan stabilisation and counterterrorism.

While Pakistan is viewed as a vital ally in the fight against terrorism and the stabilisation of Afghanistan, the department emphasises the significance of the global role it wants New Delhi to play, according to Dawn.

'US-India partnership had a wonderful year in 2022'

Meanwhile, on November 20, US Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer stated, "The entire white house administration including president Biden sees the US-India relationship as the most consequential relationship and also a unique one". At a lunch reception to mark the holiday season at India House in Washington, Finer made these sentences.

The US-India partnership had a wonderful year in 2022, according to NSA Jon Finer, and it hopes to have an even better year in 2023. The bilateral ties between the US and India have evolved through time into a worldwide strategic partnership that upholds democratic principles and broadens the convergence of interests on bilateral, regional, and international problems.

The relationship between the US and India will benefit more in 2023 since there are several forums and conversations in which both nations will participate. The US will restart the CEO dialogue, and there are plans to launch a critical and emerging technology dialogue early in 2023, said NSA Jon Finer. The dialogue will begin at the Quad summit scheduled for 2023, where the US is anticipating India's G20 presidency, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(Image: AP/ ANI)