US Calls North Korea Missile Launch ‘dangerous & Reckless’ As It Would Have Landed In Guam

The United States on October 4 "strongly condemned" North Korea‘s what it labelled “dangerous and reckless” launch of a long-range ballistic missile over Japan into the Pacific, prompting Japanese citizens to shelter due to alerts. Pyongyang's longest-ever weapons test in five years was a major escalation as it could have easily landed in the US Pacific territory of Guam or even further. United States military and its South Korean ally launched weapons via fighter jets that landed off South Korea’s west coast in a defiant posture against the North's belligerence.

Blinken ''strongly condemns' N Korea's missile launch

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan contacted Japanese and South Korean counterparts and coordinated response, the White House said in a statement. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in turn, held talks with foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea. He “strongly condemned” North Korea’s firing of a ballistic missile and reaffirmed the United States' "ironclad" commitment to the defence of both of its allies—South Korea and Japan, a US State Department spokesperson said in a statement.

“This action is destabilising and shows the DPRK’s blatant disregard for United Nations Security Council resolutions and international safety norms,” National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement, referring to North Korea‘s missile launch.

Within a span of 10 days, this would be DPRK's fifth such ballistic missile launch test by North Korea shortly after the allied military drills conducted by South Korea and the United States armed forces. The nuclear-capable communist nation fired approximately 23 weapons this year alone, of those 43 were ballistic and cruise missile launches. The last it launched a missile that flew over Japan was on September 15, 2017.

North Korea launched a ballistic missile (IRBM ) from its northern Jagang province at around 7:23 am local Korean time, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff informed. The missile flew approximately 2,796 miles to the east with an altitude of 603 miles and speed of Mach 17 before plunging into the Pacific ocean. The speed of the sound is Mach 2. “North Korea’s continuous provocations will not be ignored and we make it clear that it will have to pay a price for them,” South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol's office said in a statement after holding a meeting with his National Security Council.

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida lambasted North Korea, as he called the missile launch "outrageous." He further elaborated that he would convene a National Security Council with the US to discuss North's stockpiling of nuclear missiles, a visible threat to regional security. DPRK's launch comes just days after US vice president Kamala Harris visited the heavily fortified DMZ, the demarcation that divides the Korean peninsula.