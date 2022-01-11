US Calls On Myanmar To Immediately Release Suu Kyi Along With Others 'unjustly Detained'

In the wake of second round of hearing over allegations against Myanmar's deposed democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi, United States demanded her "immediate release". Calling out the junta for unjust conviction and sentencing of Suu Kyi, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price in a Twitter post on Monday said that the arrest of National League for Democracy (NLD) leader is an "affront to justice and the rule of law."

The Burmese military regime’s unjust conviction and sentencing of Aung San Suu Kyi is an affront to justice and the rule of law. We call on the regime to immediately release Aung San Suu Kyi and all those unjustly detained and to restore Burma’s path to democracy. — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) January 10, 2022

The US statement comes after a Zabuthiri Court in Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw on December 7 sentenced Suu Kyi to four years prison after convicting her of a slew of charges, including violating Section 25 of the state's Disaster Management Law. In addition, she was also reportedly proved guilty for "illegally possessing" walkie-talkies, which the supporters say were fabricated against the Nobel laureate, as reported by Sky News. According to the junta spokesperson, the charges against Suu Kyi stem from a military raid and confiscation of undisclosed contraband from her home. 76-year-old Suu Kyi has repeatedly denied all allegations against her.

It is pertinent to mention that Suu Kyi was the State Councillor of Myanmar before a coup d'etat overthrew the experimental democratic government, and later detained several political leaders and Members of Parliament. The coup and subsequent arrests have triggered a wave of protests and paved a way for mass violence against citizens with bloody crackdowns and detention of anti-military protests in the country. As per data from the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), at least 1,300 people have been killed since the military junta took over in February 2021.

Myanmar junta chief pledges to support ASEAN effort to restore peace in the country

The hearing comes after Myanmar military junta, Tatmadaw, commander Min Aung Hlaing last Friday (Jan 7) agreed to support the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) in a bid to restore peace and stability in the country. His statement came amid the long-standing impasse over engaging in negotiations with ASEAN-appointed mediators and rejection of several other requests by the international community throughout 2021.

Meanwhile, Myanmar has continued to remain in the pit of violence and dire humanitarian crisis. On Sunday, 5 people were killed in a military helicopter attack in the Sagaing region. 10 more were killed on the same day in Kalay township. On December 24, 35 civilians were slaughtered and burnt in the conflict-ridden Kayah State.

(Image: AP)