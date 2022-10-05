US Can Counter Chinese Design Of Blockading Taiwan, Claims US Navy Commander

Commander of the US Pacific Fleet Admiral Samuel Paparo has stated that the US could upset Chinese strategies of blockading Taiwan. The US commander established that if China imposed a maritime blockade of the self-governed island nation, the United States and its allies would have the capability to break it, reported Nikkei Asia.

Talking to a group of reporters while travelling with the US Secretary of Defense, Admiral Paparo stated, “The question that follows is 'Do the allies have the capability to break that blockade?' And the answer to that is a resounding yes.”

Adding further, the Admiral revealed that China certainly has “the number of vessels, and the capability at sea to execute a blockade,” reported Nikkei Asia. Admiral Paparo and Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin were en route to Hawaii last week.

The US confident in the ability to counter China

Commander of the US Navy’s Pacific fleet, Admiral Paparo further expressed confidence that the United States could counter a Chinese blockade of Taiwan without any aid from its allies, citing the country’s volume of firepower and "superiority in key domains," supposedly referring to the nation’s nuclear submarines and other undersea forces.

Meanwhile, a US defence official raised concerns about the possibility that Beijing could use other contingencies to cut off maritime access to the island nation while concealing its intention to do so. A similar scenario played out when China conducted live-fire drills while surrounding Taiwan from six zones following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei.

The drills were the largest in scale conducted by China and saw its military designate exercise areas near the Taiwanese ports of Taipei and Kaohsiung. During the military drills that were conducted in August, the Chinese forces fired 11 ballistic missiles over the Taiwan Strait.

Chinese military exercises agitated regional peace

The military exercises surrounding Taiwan subsequently forced civilian vessels and aircraft to change deter from their routes. "That's a pretty significant impact on normal activities," the official stated, reported Nikkei Asia.

The defence official further stated, “You could essentially blockade Taiwan's access, through the repeated imposition of these kinds of closure areas, legally, safely, and in a way that would be extraordinarily difficult, either for Taiwan or the US, to challenge and to counter.”

However, a senior official of the Taiwanese government asserted that Taipei would not bow to Chinese pressure stating that China’s ‘pressure and coercion campaign’ had “proven counterproductive.”

Moreover, the President of the United States, Joe Biden has previously stated that Washington would defend Taiwan if China invaded, but provided no details to his claims.