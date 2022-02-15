Last Updated:

US-Canada Border Crossing Reopens After Police Remove Protestors From Ambassador Bridge

The Ambassador Bridge which is the busiest US-Canada border crossing connecting Windsor, Ontario to Detroit has been reopened on Sunday.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Canada

Image: AP


The Ambassador Bridge which is the busiest US-Canada border crossing connecting Windsor, Ontario to Detroit has been reopened on Sunday after police removed the remaining protesters. The crossing was blocked by truckers protesting vaccine mandates and other COVID-related restrictions in Canada. The Ambassador Bridge reopened on Sunday after remaining closed for almost a week. 

Police clears US-Canada border 

The US-Canada border crossing reopened after police arrested more than two dozen people and multiple vehicles were towed and five vehicles were seized as police officers cleared the remaining protesters from the spot., according to AP. Windsor Police tweeted, "We continue to remind the public that enforcement is ongoing in the demonstration area and there will be zero tolerance for illegal activity. The public should also continue to avoid the area." Esther Jentzen, spokeswoman for the company, in a text to The Associated Press informed that the Ambassador bridge reopened to traffic at 11 pm EST. Furthermore, Detroit International Bridge Co. in a statement said that “the Ambassador Bridge is now fully open" and it now permits the "free flow of commerce between the Canada and US economies once again,” as per the AP report. Windsor Police on Twitter announced that the Ambassador Bridge is now open. 

Automakers forced to shut down plants due to disruption

The crossing which normally carries 25% of all trade between the US and Canada and the blockade caused due to protest led to disruption in business in both countries. Moreover, automakers including General Motors, Ford, Toyota were forced to close plants or curtail production on both sides of the border as the Ambassador Bridge remained closed for nearly a week. In addition, protesters disrupted operations at another border crossing between Surrey, British Columbia, and Blaine, Washington, however, officials informed that it was not blocked. Two border crossings, in Alberta and Manitoba, remained shut down. It is to mention here that protesters for more than two weeks have parked their trucks and other vehicles on the streets of Ottawa, the capital and Parliament Hill to protest against vaccine mandates for truckers and other COVID-19 precautions. 

READ | Canada protests sound common refrain: 'We stand for freedom'

Inputs from AP

Image: AP

READ | Police arrest those still at US-Canada bridge
READ | Police in Canada block streets amid COVID protests
READ | Canada Official: Justin Trudeau to use emergency powers to quell Truckers' protests
Tags: Canada, US-Canada border, Ottawa
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND