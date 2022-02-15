US-Canada Border Crossing Reopens After Police Remove Protestors From Ambassador Bridge

The Ambassador Bridge which is the busiest US-Canada border crossing connecting Windsor, Ontario to Detroit has been reopened on Sunday after police removed the remaining protesters. The crossing was blocked by truckers protesting vaccine mandates and other COVID-related restrictions in Canada. The Ambassador Bridge reopened on Sunday after remaining closed for almost a week.

Police clears US-Canada border

The US-Canada border crossing reopened after police arrested more than two dozen people and multiple vehicles were towed and five vehicles were seized as police officers cleared the remaining protesters from the spot., according to AP. Windsor Police tweeted, "We continue to remind the public that enforcement is ongoing in the demonstration area and there will be zero tolerance for illegal activity. The public should also continue to avoid the area." Esther Jentzen, spokeswoman for the company, in a text to The Associated Press informed that the Ambassador bridge reopened to traffic at 11 pm EST. Furthermore, Detroit International Bridge Co. in a statement said that “the Ambassador Bridge is now fully open" and it now permits the "free flow of commerce between the Canada and US economies once again,” as per the AP report. Windsor Police on Twitter announced that the Ambassador Bridge is now open.

The entrance to the Ambassador Bridge off Wyandotte St West is open. Eastbound and westbound traffic on Wyandotte St West is open. — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) February 14, 2022

The Ambassador Bridge is open. To access the bridge you must enter onto Huron Church Rd south of E.C. Row Expressway. There is no eastbound or westbound access onto Huron Church Rd from E.C. Row Expressway to Wyandotte. The Wyandotte entrance to the bridge is closed at this time. — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) February 14, 2022

We would like to remind the public that enforcement is continuing in the demonstration area and there will be zero tolerance for illegal activity. The public should avoid the area. — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) February 14, 2022

Automakers forced to shut down plants due to disruption

The crossing which normally carries 25% of all trade between the US and Canada and the blockade caused due to protest led to disruption in business in both countries. Moreover, automakers including General Motors, Ford, Toyota were forced to close plants or curtail production on both sides of the border as the Ambassador Bridge remained closed for nearly a week. In addition, protesters disrupted operations at another border crossing between Surrey, British Columbia, and Blaine, Washington, however, officials informed that it was not blocked. Two border crossings, in Alberta and Manitoba, remained shut down. It is to mention here that protesters for more than two weeks have parked their trucks and other vehicles on the streets of Ottawa, the capital and Parliament Hill to protest against vaccine mandates for truckers and other COVID-19 precautions.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP