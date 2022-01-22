US-Canada Border Deaths: Authorities Arrest Suspected Smuggler, 7 Indians Named In Probe

In a key development pertaining to the deaths of four Indians, including an infant at the US - Canada border, the authorities have arrested few persons. Moreover, as the investigation is underway, the authorities have reportedly arrested seven other Indians who are illegally present in the United States. A complaint has also been filed on Thursday in the US District Court for the District of Minnesota against 47-year-old US citizen Steve Shand.

Shand has been charged with human smuggling who is said to be responsible for "smuggler of undocumented foreign nationals". He was arrested near the US - Canada border on January 19 for transporting two Indian nationals, who were illegally present in the US. They have been identified as SP' and YP' in the complaint. Moreover, five other Indians who were illegally present in the US were also identified and arrested around the time of Shand's arrest.

In addition, all arrested persons spoke Gujarati with limited or no English language speaking ability, the complaint added. The authorities added that when Shand and the two arrested persons were being transported to the Pembina Border Patrol Station in North Dakota, the law enforcement also saw five additional Indian nationals approximately a quarter-mile south of the Canadian border walking in the direction of where Shand was arrested. According to them, they appeared to be headed to an unstaffed gas plant located in St. Vincent, Minnesota. The five Indian nationals told authorities that they had walked across the border expecting to be picked up by someone.

They claimed that they were walking around for over 11 hours. One of the group members was carrying a backpack that did not belong to him. He told authorities that he was carrying the backpack for a family of four Indian nationals that had earlier walked with his group but had separated during the night. As of now, the investigation is still going on into a larger human smuggling operation of which Shand is suspected of being a part.

4 Indians found dead at US-Canada Border

Four Indian nationals, including an infant, lost their lives at the US-Canada border. The authorities believe that it was a failed border crossing bid during blizzard conditions, reported Associated Press. A 47-year-old man from Florida has been charged with human smuggling after the authorities found the bodies in Canada near the US border. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Manitoba in the post on Facebook said that they are carrying out the work to identify the victims and an autopsy will be conducted to confirm the cause of the death.

With PTI inputs