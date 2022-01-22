US-Canada Border Deaths: Post-mortem Of 4 Victims To Be Done On January 24

The post-mortem of the four deaths, including an infant, which occurred at the US-Canada border is likely to be carried out on 24 January, sources told ANI. However, more efforts are underway to identify the people and confirm their nationalities. US authorities have also detained at least seven people without proper documentation including one US citizen for allegedly being involved in human smuggling activity from Canada to the United States. One of them is hospitalised due to cold-related wounds.

Investigations are going on into the death of a family of four Indian nationals on the US-Canada border and into a larger human smuggling operation On Thursday, a criminal complaint was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota against 47-year-old American national Steve Shand, who has been charged with human smuggling. Shand was arrested near the US-Canadian border on 19 January for transporting two Indian nationals who were in US without proper documentation. In the complaint, he is described as a “suspected smuggler of undocumented foreign nationals”.

The complaint, as per PTI, stated that five Indian nationals “illegally present in the United States were also identified and arrested” around the time Shand was arrested. The complaint said, “All the foreign nationals spoke Gujarati, a language spoken in Gujarat in western India. Most had limited or no English language speaking ability” adding that “there are significant Gujarati populations outside of India, including in Canada and the US.”

US-Canada Border Deaths: What we know so far

On 19 January, US authorities in Minnesota State, near the US-Canada border found a group of people who were apparently without proper documentation. Based on the information obtained from those people, the Canadian authorities launched a search and discovered four bodies on the Canadian side of the border.

These four, including a man, a woman, a teenage boy and an infant, appeared to have died due to the cold. Sources later revealed that the people without documentation on the US side and the four people found dead on the Canadian side appear to be Indian nationals. With post-mortem of the victims is likely to be carried out on 24 January. United States authorities have also detained seven people without documentation and one US citizen for being involved in the human smuggling activity from Canada to the US. One of them is hospitalised.

Meanwhile, upon learning that the four died, in what appears to be a broader human smuggling operation, the Consulate General of India in Toronto immediately sent a consular team to Manitoba, which is now liaising with local authorities to render any sort of consular help regarding the four dead people. Additionally, the Consulate General, High Commission in Ottawa, are also in touch with Canadian provincial and federal authorities for ascertaining details of the tragedy.

On the US side, the Consulate General of India in Chicago has also sent a consular team to Minneapolis, which is also coordinating and rendering consular assistance. Sources revealed to ANI that they have simultaneously sought consular access to the detained persons. The Consulate and the Embassy in Washington DC are also in touch with US Department of Justice and the US Customs and Border police.