US Capitol Attack Anniversary Live Updates: Biden Says Trump 'created Web Of Lies'

Image: AP
Biden warned that nations such as China and Russia are "betting that democracy's days are numbered". US President said, "They've actually told me democracy is too slow, too bogged down by division to succeed in today's rapidly changing complicated world. And they're ... betting America will become more like them and less like us."
"They're betting that America is a place for the autocrat, the dictator, the strongman," he added.
However, Biden further said that such beliefs are against the values that the Founding Fathers envisioned for America. He said, "That is not who we are. That is not who we have ever been. And that is not who we should ever, ever be. Our Founding Fathers, as imperfect as they were, set a motion and experiment that changed the world ... Power would be transferred peacefully, never at the tip of a spear or a barrel of a gun."
"The former president who lies about this election and the mob that attacked this Capitol could not be further away from the core American values," Biden added.
In his lengthy attack on Trump, Biden took aim at the "lies" spread by the former President and his lack of swift action to prevent insurrection as it unfolded last year on the same day. Biden said, Here's the truth: A former President of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election. He's done so because he values power over principle. Because he sees his own interest as more important than his country's interest, and America's interest."
"And because his bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy or our Constitution. He can't accept he lost even though that's what 93 United States senators, his own attorney general, his own vice president, governors and state officials in every battleground state have all said he lost," he added.
US President also questioned, "At this moment, we must decide what kind of nation are we going to be. Are we going to be a nation that accepts political violence as a norm? Are we going to be a nation where we allow partisan election officials to overturn the legally expressed will of the people? Are we going to be a nation that lives not by the light of the truth, but in the shadow of lies? We cannot allow ourselves to be that kind of nation. The way forward is to recognize the truth, to live by it."
Biden attacked Trump and called him the "former president, who had just rallied the mob to attack, sitting in a private dining room off the Oval Office in the White House, watching it all on television, and doing nothing for hours."
Reflecting on the attack on US Capitol, Biden said that the people who attacked the Capitol were not "patriots." According to the US President, "true patriots" are the "Americans who peacefully expressed their vote at the ballot box."
"The election workers are protected the integrity of the vote, and the heroes who defended this capital," he added.
In his address to mark the one-year anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot, before lambasting his predecessor Trump, Biden lauded the law enforcement for saving the "rule of law". US President said, "Our democracy held. We, the people, endured. We, the people, prevailed.
He said, "For the first time in our history, a president had not just lost an election, he tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob breached the Capitol. But they failed. They failed. And on this day of remembrance, we must make sure that such attack never, never happens again. "
"Democracy was attacked...simply attacked," says US President Joe Biden as he delivered remarks on the one year anniversary of the US Capitol attack that took place last year on the same day, January 6. Biden also averred that such attack should "never, never happen again".
Happening Now: President Biden delivers remarks to mark one year since the January 6th deadly assault on the Capitol. https://t.co/bWNiMaYSyp— The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 6, 2022
One year ago today, democracy was attacked. The will of the people was under assault. And our Constitution faced the gravest of threats.— President Biden (@POTUS) January 6, 2022
I’m heading to the Capitol this morning to speak about the day of insurrection, the state of American democracy, and where we go from here.
On the first one year anniversary of the shocking attack on the US Capitol by pro-Donald Trump protesters on January 6, 2021, US Vice President Kamala Harris delivered remarks on Thursday.
"On Jan. 6, we all saw what our nation would look like if the forces who seek to dismantle our democracy are successful — the lawlessness, the violence, the chaos," Harris said while adding, "What the extremists who roamed these halls targeted was not only the lives of elected leaders. What they sought to degrade and destroy was not only a building, hallowed as it is. What they were assaulting were the institutions, the values, the ideals, that generations of Americans have marched, picketed, and shed blood to establish and defend."