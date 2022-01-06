US Capitol Attack Anniversary Live Updates: Biden Says Trump 'created Web Of Lies'

Biden warned that nations such as China and Russia are "betting that democracy's days are numbered". US President said, "They've actually told me democracy is too slow, too bogged down by division to succeed in today's rapidly changing complicated world. And they're ... betting America will become more like them and less like us."

"They're betting that America is a place for the autocrat, the dictator, the strongman," he added.

However, Biden further said that such beliefs are against the values that the Founding Fathers envisioned for America. He said, "That is not who we are. That is not who we have ever been. And that is not who we should ever, ever be. Our Founding Fathers, as imperfect as they were, set a motion and experiment that changed the world ... Power would be transferred peacefully, never at the tip of a spear or a barrel of a gun."