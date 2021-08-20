US Capitol Hill Bomb Threat Standoff Ends After Hours Of Drama; Suspect Taken Into Custody

Hours-long standoff linked to a bomb threat near the United States Washington DC Capitol Hill winded up Thursday after a suspect, allegedly a hardcore supporter of former President Donald Trump, turned himself in. A 49-year-old Floyd Ray Roseberry, of Grover, North Carolina, initiated the bomb hiatus for nearly five hours, prompting the law enforcement authorities to vacate multiple buildings in the area and launch an "active bomb threat investigation.”

Roseberry demanded a “revolution" in a live-stream Facebook address that he recorded from inside of his truck. He asked, "all the Democrats to step down.” The angry suspect then held a canister during the broadcast, calling it a bomb. However, the law enforcement officers, after his arrest, indicated that there was, in fact, no bomb in Roseberry's truck but that he did possess some bomb-making material.

United States Capitol Police said in a press release issued on August 19, Thursday, that they had safely taken the bomb threat suspect into custody, cleared the vehicle, and marked the area “safe”. However, the investigators are still on the scene.

“Our investigators are working closely with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia to determine the charges,” Capitol police stated.

Once again, Capitol Police, FBI and other law enforcement dealt with a potential threat to the Capitol Hill community.



The immense gratitude of the Congress is with all law enforcement officers who today & all days sacrifice to keep the Capitol Complex & those within it safe. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 19, 2021

We owe an enormous debt of gratitude once again to the Capitol Police and first responders who kept the Capitol and everyone who works there safe today. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 19, 2021

The suspect had caused a stir among the US lawmakers who were still shaken from January's pro-Trump insurrection on the Capitol Hill building. Roseberry’s threats sparked mass evacuations and huge police response on the scene, as the apparent right-wing extremist sent jolts of anxiety among the officers who feared that they might witness an explosion shortly.

The North Carolina alt-right supporter assailed sitting US President Joe Biden and Democrats, also condemning their policy in Afghanistan. He shockingly warned that four more sets of explosives were lying in wait in Washington, ready to be detonated along with his bomb should the Capitol police threaten him or deploy coercion.

As the commotion ensued, police officers cordoned off the area as the FBI agents negotiated with the driver. Officers told reporters on the ground that the suspect had a detonator in his hand as he sat squarely positioned himself in his black pick-up truck.

At approximately 9:15 am on August 19, the said desperado was sighted driving at a slow pace along the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress, near First Street, SE, and Independence Avenue, according to the CCTV footage. Cops evacuated the Library of Congress Building and the Cannon Office Building, while the US House and US Senate were on recess.

“Roseberry was communicating by holding up hand-written signs through the front, driver-side window. Officers delivered him a phone in hopes of trying to continue the dialogue,” Capitol Police said in a release. Further, it added, the suspect “got out of the car on his own and USCP officers safely took him into custody.”

The United States Capitol Police is working in conjunction with the FBI Washington Field Office to investigate Roseberry’s background and the motive. US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told reporters that after several hours of drama, the suspect surrendered and the tactical units that were close by took him under arrest. It remains unclear what Roseberry's motives were, but his Facebook streams show he desired to speak to president Biden.

NOW: The USCP is responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress.



Please stay away from this area and follow this account for the latest information. pic.twitter.com/LMBYBTJn4t — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 19, 2021

Much of the complex was cordoned off as officers and FBI agents negotiated with the driver, who the police said had a detonator in hand.

"He got out of the vehicle and surrendered, and the tactical units that were close by took him into custody without incident," US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told reporters.

A subsequent search by law enforcement found no bomb in the vehicle parked on the sidewalk next to the Library of Congress, "but possible bomb-making materials were collected from the truck," the USCP said in a statement.

Suspect asked to speak to Joe Biden, condemned Afghanistan policy

Manger told reporters it was unclear what Roseberry's motives were, but in his Facebook Live stream, he issued a series of incoherent threats and asked to speak to the president.

"I'm trying to get Joe Biden on the phone. I'm parked up here on the sidewalk right beside all this pretty stuff," the bald-headed man with a salt-and-pepper goatee can be heard saying in the social media footage.

"I'm not hurting nobody Joe. I'm not pulling the trigger on this thing. I can't," he said. "I'm telling you, them snipers come in, they start shooting this window out, this bomb's going off.” He went on to add, "I'm looking for all my other patriots to come out and help me."

The USCP reached the site and tackled the incident with the help of the FBI Washington Field Office, US Secret Service, US Park Police, Supreme Court Police, the Metropolitan Police Department, and DC Fire and EMS.