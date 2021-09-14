US Capitol Police Braces For 'Justice For J6' Rally Defending Those Held In Jan 6 Riot

The US Capitol Police are preparing in advance for a rally slated to be held on 18 September by far-right groups defending 6 January rioters. According to CBS News, the Capitol Police said that they are “aware of concerning online chatter about a demonstration planned for 18 September”. Therefore, they added that the Capitol Police Board has issued an emergency declaration that will go into effect of the demonstration, allowing the department to deputise outside law enforcement officers as Capitol Police special officers.

The ‘Justice for J6’ protests will be comprised of pro-Trump protesters who oppose the prosecution of those arrested in connection with the deadly 6 January storming of the Capitol after law enforcement leaders were caught off-guard at the time. To avoid a repeat of the horrifying riots, the Capitol Police have said that fencing will be erected around the building ahead of the rally. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger on Monday reportedly stated that the department will be there to protect everyone’s First Amendment right to peacefully protest.

Manger even urged those thinking about causing trouble to stay home. He said that the authorities will enforce the law and not tolerate violence. According to the media outlet, the US Capitol Police has been planning meetings for the demonstration throughout August, including with members of Congress.

The upcoming gathering is intended to support those arrested in the wake of the riot. It is being put on by Look Ahead America, led by Matt Braynard, an ex-campaign employee for former US President Donald Trump. According to AP, Braynard has been promoting the event which focuses on what he calls the "prisoners" being unfairly prosecuted for their involvement in the 6 January riot. The "Justice for J6" is expected to be held at the Union Square plaza on the west lawn of the Capitol.

Aftermath of Capitol riots

Meanwhile, over 600 people are facing federal charges in the riot that injured dozens of officers and sent lawmakers, including then VP Mike Pence, into hiding. Five people had died during the riots, including pro-Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by police. Several police officers who responded to the riot have taken their own lives in the months since.

Charges have been brought against members of two far-right extremist groups - the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers. Around 60 people have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanour charges of demonstrating in the Capitol. Only a fraction of the defendants now remain locked up while they await trial.

(Image: AP)

