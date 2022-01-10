US: Capitol Police Closes Area Near Rayburn House After Finding ‘suspicious Package’

The United States Capitol Police on Sunday, 9 January, closed an area outside the Rayburn House Building after a "suspicious package" was found in the region. The announcement of the closure was made by the DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency. The United States Capitol Police later issued “all clear“ and further added that the closures of roads and barricades would be cleared immediately, reported Sputnik citing media reports.

The DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency informed that the road has been closed on Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue SW and First Street SE. The DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency cited the “police activity” as the reason for the closure of roads, as per the news report. However, it was later reported that the road was closed due to a ‘"mysterious package" found at the Independence Avenue door outside the Rayburn House Building, Sputnik reported citing Daily Mail’s Katelyn Carelle.

Area outside Rayburn House Building closed

The announcement shared by Katelyn Carelle mentioned that the US Capitol Police is investigating a “suspicious package” outside the Rayburn House Office Building. Furthermore, the statement read that the staff and the personnel have been advised to “AVOID this area until further notice.” The statement also mentioned that Traffic 6 (Independence and New Jersey Avenues SE) has been closed and people were recommended to use Traffic 2 (D Street and New Jersey Avenue SE). The closure of the road comes days after the US marked the one-year anniversary of the Capitol attack which happened on January 6 in 2021. The US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the nation from Capitol Hill on the first anniversary of the January 6 attack.

Image: AP/Representative