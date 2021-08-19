US Capitol Police Investigating 'active Bomb' Threat Near Library Of Congress

US Capitol Police are investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle carrying a possible explosive device parked near the Library of Congress. The building is near the Capitol and the Supreme Court. Taking immediate action, the cops have evacuated congressional staff from the nearby offices.

"The USCP is responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress. This is an ongoing investigation. We are monitoring this situation closely and will update this account as we get the information we can release. This is an active bomb threat investigation," US Capitol police tweeted.

This is an ongoing investigation.



We are monitoring this situation closely and will update this account as we get information we can release. — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 19, 2021

In another tweet, the Capitol Police retreated that it was an active bomb threat investigation and urged media to avoid the area around the Library of Congress. "The staging area for journalists covering this situation is at Constitution and First Street, NW for your safety," Police said.

According to AP, investigators on the spot are trying to ascertain whether the device was an operable explosive and whether the man in the vehicle was holding a detonator. The area has been blocked off by Police cars and barricades. Meanwhile, the White House said that they are monitoring the situation.

The incident comes months after a pipe bomb was discovered at the Washington headquarters of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Republican National Committee (RNC) a day before Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in January.