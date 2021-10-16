US Capitol Police Officer Sent Personal Messages To Hide Evidence Related To Clash: Court

A US court on Saturday has charged a Capitol Police officer with tipping off rioters who had participated in the clash by telling them to remove posts from Facebook. According to a report by the Associated Press, the court noted that the officer, Michael A. Riley was present at the US Capitol when the deadly riot broke out on January 6. As per the court, he contacted the people who had participated in the riot and told them to remove posts from social media-- majorly from Facebook-- that had shown the person inside the Capitol during the attack. The court noted that the police officer acted as an obstacle to justice as he helped to hide evidence of a rioter involved in the deadly clash.

The 50-year-old police officer who has appeared in federal court in Washington virtually was ordered not to leave the country without permission and directed to surrender his official firearms. He was ordered to return to court later this month.

According to court documents, Michael A. Riley has been a Capitol Police officer for about 25 years and had sent personal messages to the rioters telling them that he was an officer with the police force who "agrees with their political stance."

Further, the document highlight how he abused his powers to encourage several unidentified people to remove incriminating photos and videos. The court noted that the police officer revealed the modus operandi to unidentified people regarding the investigation of the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) to identify rioters.

"The department learned of the investigation against Riley several weeks ago and placed him on administrative leave when he was arrested on Friday, US Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a statement released after the court hearing.

Over 600 people are still facing federal charges

Further, the Capitol Police Chief called the charge a very serious allegation and added the department's Office of Professional Responsibility was also opening an internal investigation. It is worth noting over 600 people are facing federal charges in the riot that injured dozens of officers and sent lawmakers, including then VP Mike Pence, into hiding. Five people had died during the riots, including pro-Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by police. Several police officers who responded to the riot have taken their own lives in the months since.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP