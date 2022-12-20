US Capitol Police Records Over 9,000 Threats Against Members Of Congress This Year

In a key Senate Rules Committee hearing held on Monday, Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger said that the threats against the members of the US congress have increased up to 400% in the last six years. According to Capitol Police Chief, the US lawmakers have received more than 9,000 threats in the last year alone, Washington Examiner reported. The January 6 Capitol riots which broke out in the US Capitol Hill were one of the factors that led to the recent increase in threats. On Monday, Manger was testifying before the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration, where he made these revelations. The Capitol Police Chief compared these numbers with the 2017 figures. According to Manger, the Capitol Police fielded around 1,000 threats against the members of Congress in 2017.

Addressing the committee, Manger stated, “Among our most significant challenges is the ever-changing threat landscape. The number of threats and directions of interests toward members of Congress has increased by approximately 400% in the past six years. That is a sobering number”. The Capitol Police chief talked about the recent attacks on Rep. Lee Zeldin and Paul Pelosi to put forward his case. The chief asserted, “Hate, intolerance, and violence are part of this disturbing trend. The attacks on Rep. Lee Zeldin and Paul Pelosi, as well as the threats directed toward other members of Congress, are a sad reminder of the extent to which our social fabric has frayed.”

Rep. Lee Zeldin, a New York Republican leader was attacked onstage, during a campaign held this summer despite the attack jolted Zeldin, the Republican representative was left uninjured. There have been instances when the family of US Lawmakers came under threat as well. Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked at his San Franciso home in October. It was reported that the attackers were looking for his wife.

Amy Klobuchar pushes for privatising the addresses of the US lawmakers

US Congress Senator Amy Klobuchar who was the chairwoman of the Monday Senate Committee agreed with the Capitol Police Chief. The Senator who also ran for the US Presidential elections in 2020 stated that she is pushing for Congress to allow the address of the US Congress members to be kept private for security reasons. Agreeing with Kolbuchar’s proposition, Manger said that it will be a “Huge help”. Mange then went on to add, “removing personally identifiable information of members really would impact not only a member, but it would impact their family”.

Summing up his case Manger then reiterated the need to not only protect the US lawmakers but also protect the family member of the members of the US Congress as well. Manger asserted, “not only addressing the threats while you are here in the Capitol but when you're in your home districts as well”. The Capitol police chief touched upon the current political climate and also alluded to the January 6. Capitol Riots. The Chief then went on to assert that this endeavor will require additional resources.