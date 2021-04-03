US Capitol Police Say Suspect Brandished Knife After Ramming Vehicle Into Police Barricade

One US Capitol Police officer has died and another injured after a suspect rammed a car into a police barricade outside the Capitol building on April 2 afternoon (local time), said the department’s acting chief, Yogananda Pittman, in a press briefing nearly two hours after the initial reports of the attack emerged. The officer who died in the incident has been identified as Officer William "Billy" Evans, an 18-year veteran of the force and a member of its "First Responders Unit." This also marks the second on-duty death of a US Capitol officer following the January 6 insurrection at the federal building.

"It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Officer William 'Billy' Evans this afternoon from injuries he sustained following an attack at the North Barricade by a lone assailant," Pittman said in a statement after previously saying that the name of the officer would not be released until his family was notified. During the press briefing, she said that the suspect in the attack has also died after brandishing a knife and ramming his vehicle into a police barricade on Consitution Avenue.

Federal and local law enforcement sources have revealed to CNN that the suspect has been identified as Noah Green and was 25 years old. An investigation into the attack is still ongoing even though immediate danger, Pittman said has been subdued.

US Capitol was put on lockdown for a time as a precaution but there was no instant connection apparent between the April 2 crash and the January 6 riot. The law enforcement is reportedly still examining Green’s background in order to determine his motive while also obtaining warrants to access his online accounts.



Pittman, in the briefing, said that the suspect did not appear to be on the radar of the law enforcement. However, according to her, the unprecedented incident of April 2 highlighted the fact that the officers charged with protecting the US Capitol and the campus still remain potential targets for violence.

Who was Noah Green?

As per the Associated Press report, Green described himself as a follower of the Nation of Islam and its founder, Louis Farrakhan. The suspect who died on the scene also spoke about going through a hard patch where he leaned on his faith, according to the latest messages posted online by him but have now been taken down. The messages were tracked by SITE, the group that tracks online activity.

“To be honest these past few years have been tough, and these past few months have been tougher,” he wrote. “I have been tried with some of the biggest, unimaginable tests in my life. I am currently now unemployed after I left my job partly due to afflictions, but ultimately, in search of a spiritual journey.”

