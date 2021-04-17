US Capitol Riot: Far-right 'Oath Keeper' Member Jon Ryan Schaffer First To Plead Guilty

A heavy metal guitarist Jon Ryan Schaffer with ties to the Oath Keepers on April 15 became the first defendant to plead guilty in US Capitol riot. He agreed to cooperate in investigations with federal authoritihe es. He was a supporter of Former President Donald Trump and had stormed Capitol.

Jon Ryan Schaffer found guilty

Jon Ryan Schaffer is a member of band Iced Earth and he was accused of spraying police officers with bear spray. He was found guilty in federal court in Washington on two accounts one of entering and remaining in a restricted building with a dangerous weapon and second case of obstructing an official proceeding. Jon Ryan Schaffe has agreed to cooperate with investigators in hopes of getting a lighter sentence, news agency AP quoted U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta as saying. He further added that the Justice Department will consider putting him in the federal witness security program.

Authorities in court said that Schaffer was caught on camera holding bear spray. FBI in court documents have mentioned that Schaffer 'has lonng held far-right extremist views'. Few weeks back, his photograph featured on an FBI poster seeking help of people in finding Capitol rioters. Schaffer is among more than 370 people facing federal charges in the Capitol riot which delayed the certification of Biden's win.

On January 6, hundreds of Donald Trump supporters broke into the Capitol Hill building while a joint Congressional session was underway to certify President Joe Biden's win. At least five people died during the insurrection, including a police officer. The crowd was unhappy with the election results and the certification of Joe Biden as the next US President because they felt the election was rigged in favour of Democrats after being fed misinformation by Trump and his aides.

