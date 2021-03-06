US Capitol Riot: Man Who Posed In Pelosi's Office Has Court Outburst, Says 'it's Not Fair'

After the January 6 US Capitol riot, many images and videos went viral on social media. One such image showed a man sitting on a chair with one foot on the desk of the US House speaker, Nancy Pelosi. Identified as Richard Barnett, he has been sent to jail until his next hearing in the month of May.

According to reports by The Guardian, Barnett began to yell at US district judge Christopher Cooper as he said that this is not fair. He further added that there are people who did worse things and are still at home. Barnett was arrested in the month of January in Arkansas, which happens to be his home state. The man is facing a series of federal charges over his role in the US Capitol Siege.

FBI arrests Trump's aide

This comes after the FBI arrested a former State Department aide from the administration of former President Donald Trump for having a connection with the US Capitol siege. According to the reports by the New York Times, Federico Klein has been charged with unlawful entry, violent conduct. He has also been charged for obstructing Congress and law enforcement. The 42-year-old officer had worked on Trump’s 2016 campaign.

He started working at the State Department after Trump’s victory. According to the reports Politico, a former colleague told that Klein had previously worked with the office of Brazilian and Southern Cone Affairs before his transfer to the office that handles Freedom of Information Act requests. He was seen in a few videos of the riots, wearing the ‘Make America Great Again’ mask and assaulting officers.

