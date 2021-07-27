US Capitol Riot Probe Commences, Police Officers Begin Testifying In Maiden Hearing

The police officers who had defended the attack on the US capitol on January 6 this year during the riots will be testifying on Tuesday, ahead of the congressional probe committee. Around four police officers will be testifying and will be narrating the mob violence incident. This is the maiden hearing of the congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan 6 Capitol riots.

US Capitol riot probe commences

Among the four officers are - Harry Dunn and Aquilino Gonell, officers with the U.S. Capitol Police, and Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges, officers with the District of Columbia police, who will be the first visitors of the panel.

The representative's committee to investigate the matter was formed after Senate Republicans blocked the creation of an independent commission to investigate the attack. The Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is also a member of the committee.

The police officers who are scheduled to testify endured some of the worst of the brutality. Around three police officers lost their lives in the Capitol riot and more than a hundred were left injured. A Capitol police officer who had been attacked by protesters died the following day and the other two police officers who were a part of the defence of the Capitol later took their own lives. More than a hundred police officers were injured. The policemen were punched, trampled, crushed and sprayed with chemical irritants. They were called racial slurs and threatened with their own weapons. The mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters broke through windows and doors and interrupted the certification of Democrat Joe Biden as the next President.

“We're going to tell this story from the beginning,” said Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin to AP. Jamie is a Democrat who is a member of the new House panel that is investigating the attack. “The moral centre of gravity is these officers who put their lives on the line for us,” he said.

US Capitol siege by Pro-Trump supporters

On January 6, thousands of Trump supporters broke barricades outside the Capitol, and marched into the building, scaling walls using scaffolding and breaking windows to enter the building. Inside the building, rioters banged doors, trying to push through it and fought with police. As per reports, by 2 PM, Capitol Police ordered all staff, reporters and nearby senators into the Senate chamber, which was sealed off and put on lockdown. Visuals from inside the Capitol riot showed the rioters inside US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, inside the Congress and Senate Hall as police officers deployed tear gas inside the building. After the building was secured, police stated that five people died including a police officer. Trump, who had egged on supporters to march on the Capitol after making false claims of electoral fraud, was later impeached by the US Congress, but acquitted by the Senate.



(Image: AP)