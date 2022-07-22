US Capitol Rioter Who Claimed That She Wanted To 'kill' Nancy Pelosi Sentenced For 60 Days

A US Capitol rioter, who recorded herself on January 6 saying that they were looking for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to kill that day, was sentenced to 60 days in prison on Thursday. As January 6 Capitol riot hearings still continue, 59-year-old Dawn Bancroft was handed a two-month jail time for shooting a selfie video after storming the federal building alongside hundreds of rioters, and saying that they were looking for a US House Speaker “to shoot her in the frickin' brain”.

Bancroft said, “We broke into the Capitol, we got inside, we did our part…We were looking for Nancy to shoot her in the frickin' brain, but we didn't find her."

While announcing the ruling, US District Judge Emmet Sullivan said that the remarks made by Bancroft “are not acceptable in a democratic society”. Addressing the 59-year-old, Sullivan added, “I feel bad for you, I feel bad for you that you made these comments." The judge also said that he is considering sentencing Bancroft to more time in jail but chose to go with the request made by the US Justice Department of two months.

Bancroft chose to break inside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, along with several other pro-Donald Trump rioters to halt the Congress session which convened to certify the electoral victory of now US President Joe Biden. However, in September, she pleaded guilty to unlawfully protesting. Apart from 60 days in jail, the 59-year-old will serve three years of probation along with 100 hours of community service.

"The comments made by you on the steps of the Capitol in the presence of others ... they were reckless statements that people should be held accountable for," Sullivan said while noting the possibility of other demonstrators acting upon her call to kill Pelosi.

"How many others left there that day (thinking), 'Hey, next time I come I'm going to bring my bullets for Nancy,'" Sullivan said.

Bancroft said she ‘made a very bad choice that day’

Meanwhile, Bancroft told the court that she “made a very bad choice that [Jan 6, 2021] day”. She said that she regretted her actions and also added that she had been threatened and harassed with phone calls and letters since her arrest. According to CNN, in a court filing, Bancroft’s attorney, Carina Laguzzi stated that her client was not being literal in her death threats to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Partly, Laguzzi also appeared to blame the speech made by then US President Donald Trump who had addressed the crowd in front of the US Capitol just minutes before the rioters broke into the building.

"Who hasn't told their spouse, 'I am going to kill you if you leave (your) shoes on the carpet again!'" Laguzzi wrote. "And yet these statements are not meant to be taken literally."

