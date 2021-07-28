US Capitol Rioters 'coordinated' Attack To 'subvert The Democracy,' Says Hearing Chair

In the opening statement by Rep Bonnie Thompson, the chairman of the select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection on US Capitol, he accused the pro-Donald Trump protesters of unleashing a “coordinated attack” to “subvert democracy.” Fueled with baseless claims against the credibility of US elections floated by former US President and other Republicans, furious Trump supporters broke through one of the most secure buildings of the United States and left the entire nation stunned.

The incident on January 6 left at least one police officer dead and as several other law enforcement officers described the harrowing acts of violence, Thompson, in his opening remarks lambasted the incident that took place earlier this year. Thompson said, “We know that the insurrection on January 6th was a violent attack that involved vicious assaults on law enforcement. We know there is evidence it was a coordinated, planned attack. We know that men and women who stormed the Capitol wanted to derail the peaceful transfer of power in this country.”

He said, “We know that seven people lost their lives, that more than 140 police officers suffered injuries. We know that efforts to subvert our democracy are ongoing, and a major part of the Select Committee's work will be to find ways to eliminate that threat.”

“We also know that the rioters came dangerously close to succeeding. If not for the heroism of the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department, many more lives might have been lost. And the rioters could have accomplished what they set out to do: upend American democracy,” Thompson added.

US police officer says he was 'grabbed, beaten, tased'

As the congressional hearings began on July 27 regarding the shocking attack on the US Capitol on January 6 by pro-Trump protestors, the US police officers described the devastating acts of violence against them including racial abuse and being attacked with their own weapons. As per reports, Washington Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone termed the US Capitol riot “nothing short of brutal” when Donald Trump’s supporters attempted to halt the Congress from certifying the election victory of Joe Biden.

“I was grabbed, beaten, tased, all while being called a traitor to my country," he said.

"At some point during the fighting, I was dragged from the line of officers, and into the crowd," Fanone recalled.

"They ripped off my badge...They seized ammunition that was secured to my body. They began to beat me with their fists, and with what felt like hard metal objects," he said. Fanone further explained that one of the attackers “repeatedly lunged for me and attempted to remove my firearm. I heard chanting from some in the crowd, 'get his gun, and kill him with his own gun.” Due to the unprecedented attack on the US federal building that sent shock waves across the country, Fanone suffered a heavy concussion in the assault. Further in the hearing, he slammed the table with his fist in anger and even denounced Trump’s denial of what happened on January 6.

IMAGE: AP