US Capitol Rioters Intended To 'capture And Assassinate' Elected Officials: Prosecutors

US Federal prosecutors in a court filing offered an ominous new assessment about the intention of US Capitol rioters last week that engulfed the country in chaos and claimed that the pro-Trump protesters meant to “capture and assassinate” the elected official. The supporters of out-voted Donald Trump had stormed the US Capitol on January 6 (local time) and at one point, even chanted ‘Hang Mike Pence’. However, as the court was scheduled for detention hearing of Jacob Anthony Chansley, the man spotted wearing horn hat among the mob on January 15, the prosecutors offered the view on Thursday.

The prosecutors reportedly not only stated “strong evidence” but also Chansley’s own words who is the Arizona man and QAnon conspiracy theorist captured wearing the horn hat and standing at the dest of US Vice president Mike Pence in the US Senate chamber when congress had convened to certify the Electoral College votes and the victory of President-elect Joe Biden. The detention memo was written by Justice Department lawyers in Arizona and revealed that Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli left a note at Pence’s desk warning that “it's only a matter of time, justice is coming.”

"Strong evidence, including Chansley's own words and actions at the Capitol, supports that the intent of the Capitol rioters was to capture and assassinate elected officials in the United States government," prosecutors wrote.

Read - Donald Trump Condemns US Capitol Violence, Directs Agencies To Ensure Safe Transition

Read - Capitol Riot: Confederate Flag Photo Leads To Man's Arrest

Prosecutors say 'insurrection is still in progress'

"Chansley has spoken openly about his belief that he is an alien, a higher being, and he is here on Earth to ascend to another reality," they added after saying that the charges against him “involve active participation in an insurrection attempting to violently overthrow the United States government” warning that “the "the insurrection is still in progress” as law enforcement has geared up for possibility of more riots across the nation as it approaches the Inauguration day of President-elect Joe Biden and vice-president-elect Kamala Harris on January 20.

Earlier, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Weimer said without providing specifics had said that a retired Air Force officer who was part of the Capitol mob, retired Lt. Col. Larry Rendall Brock Jr. carried plastic zip-tie handcuffs because he intended “to take hostages". Weimer said, "He means to take hostages. He means to kidnap, restrain, perhaps try, perhaps execute members of the U.S. government."

Meanwhile, in the wake of the riot, FBI has opened more than 170 case files and at least 70 people have been charged. Further, FBI director Chris Wray has reportedly informed that the investigators have identified a further 200 suspects.

Read - Prosecutor: Capitol Rioter Aimed 'to Take Hostages'

Read - More Than 100 Individuals Arrested For Capitol Hill Riots, Says FBI