US Capitol Rioters Who Destroyed Media Equipment Lead To New Criminal Cases: Report

The United States Capitol rioters who destroyed media equipment of major American outlets have triggered new criminal cases over six months after the insurrection sent shock waves across the globe. As per CNN report, the US Justice Department has rounded up a number of new defendants just this week accused of smashing thousands of dollars worth of professional broadcast equipment outside the US Capitol on January 6 this year as pro-Donald Trump protesters took out their anger on US media after November 2020 election results.

Reportedly, the court records and the Justice Department have stated that one of the new defendants was arrested on July 1 while three others were charged earlier this week with the destruction of property. The latest arrests in relation to the unprecedented siege of Capitol reportedly describe how a section of the pro-Trump crowd outside the federal building turned their efforts towards the new media that was present on the scene.

The rioters reportedly caused local journalists to leave behind their expensive equipment with some belonging to The Associated Press. As per the report, the prosecutors have said that one of the media outlets lost over $30,000 worth of equipment. One of the people detained on Thursday, Joshua Haynes was recorded slamming camera equipment into the ground as the rest of the crowd cheered him on.

Haynes texted images of destroyed media equipment

As per the media publication, amid the chaos on January 6, Haynes had texted pictures of the destroyed media equipment and himself standing in front of it. Reportedly, investigators said in court that in one of the run-on sentences, he wrote that “we had destroyed tens of thousands of dollars of their video and television equipment here's a picture behind me of the pile we made out of it.”

Further, Zvonimir Jurlina of New York was also charged with the destruction of property after receiving cheers for his deed outside the Capitol. Prosecutors have reportedly said that he encouraged the crowd to loot the media set up and offered a lighter to another rioter who then tried to set the equipment on fire.

IMAGE: AP

