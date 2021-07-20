US Capitol Riots: Florida Crane Operator Who Breached Senate Sentenced To 8 Months In Jail

Florida man who breached the US Senate chamber during the January 6 Capitol riots was jailed for eight months on Monday, in the closely-watched first sentencing hearing for someone convicted of a felony over the attack. The riots which were deemed as an alleged attempt to topple the highest seat of democracy in America led to the death of five people and left scores of security personnel wounded. At least 500 people have been charged in relation to the deemed coup.

First sentencing

The convicted Paul Hodgins is a crane operator who had pleaded guilty to obstructing the proceedings of Capitol. According to the court documents, the 38-year-old entered the Capitol complex in Washington DC donning eye goggles, rope and latex gloves as members of Congress coalesced to certify the election victory of the 78-year-old Joe Biden. In pronouncing the sentence, US District Judge Randolph Moss concluded that the crane operator had played a role in the attacks, even if not significant as others. "He accepted responsibility early and in a fulsome manner," the judge said.

The sentence is 10 months shorter than the Justice Department requested. Prosecutors acknowledged, however, that Hodgkins "did not personally engage in or espouse violence or property destruction." “That was not, by any stretch of the imagination, a protest,” Moss said during the trial. “It was … an assault on democracy.” He added: “It left a stain that will remain on us … on the country for years to come," he added.

On January 6, thousands of Trump supporters broke barricades outside the Capitol and marched into the building. Scaling walls using scaffolding and breaking windows to enter the building. Inside the building, rioters banged on doors, trying to push through doors, and fought with police. As per reports, by 2 PM, Capitol Police ordered all staff, reporters, and nearby senators into the Senate chamber, which was sealed off and put on lockdown. Visuals from inside the Capitol show the rioters inside US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, inside the Congress and Senate Hall as police officers deployed tear gas inside the building. After the building was secured, at least four people have died, 52 have been arrested and over a dozen police officers have been injured.

