US Capitol Riots: No House Arrest Or Vlogging Ban On Internet Provocateur Tim Baked Alaska

A US Federal Magistrate on Friday declined to order house arrest of an internet troll charged in the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6. The 33-year-old live streamer, Tim Gionet a.k.a "Baked Alaska" has been allowed to continue posting videos despite his recent encounters with police officials in Arizona.

The Internet provocateur was awaiting an appearance before US Magistrate Judge G Michael pertaining to Federal Prosecutors' plea that sought to have Tim Gionet confined under home detention and banned from posting videos online. However, the federal judge allowed him to continue streaming and rejected the request for his house arrest.

Baked Alaska's controversial videos

A May 26 video on YouTube titled "Baked Alaska calls cops on his best friend (Part 1)" showcased Baked Alaska filming with two other inebriated friends while riding in a car wherein he accuses one of them of attacking him and almost caused an accident. Later in the video, he told the cops who arrived at the spot that his friend assaulted him and that he wants to press charges as well. But decides towards the end he said that he would rather go home.

In another video on YouTube titled "Baked Alaska calls cops on his best friend (Part 2)", Tim Gionet can be seen driving along with his two other inebriated friends. In the video, Tim accused his friends of assaulting him and warns "this is going to get ugly". Another set of police officials arrive, while Tim pretends to be in a fix whether to press charges on his pals or not and then flees the spot.

In both the videos, Tim has videotaped himself arguing with his drunken friends and engaging with police officials. While Prosecutors cited these videos as evidence to the federal court which imply imposing more rigid conditions to release, Judge Harvey said warned Tim "Baked Alaska" that he acted dangerously and "came close to committing crimes". The Federal Magistrate, however, concluded that Gionet had not violated any conditions of his pre-trial release but chided him for "baiting" his friend into quarrelling in a moving car.

His lawyer argued that he is a well-known figure and stressed that Gionet earns a living by making videos and blocking him from doing so would be "detrimental".

US Capitol riots

On January 6, 2021, when hundreds of Trump supporters stormed inside the US Capitol building causing an insurrection, Tim Gionet "Baked Alaska" streamed live video from the riot. He was encouraging raged protestors to stay put on premises under attack and even provoked the protestors by raising slogans. He called an officer an "oathbreaker" and chanted "whose house? our house" to instigate the crowd.

For his alleged role at the US capitol riots, Gionet faced two charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct.

Baked Alaska was arrested ten days after the US Capitol riots. He has been released on his own recognizance and was asked to be subject to GPS monitoring.

Gionet hails from Anchorage, Alaska and is a well-known name in right-wing politics via social media appearances.