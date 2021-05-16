US: Car Catches Fire, Reduced To Steel As Driver Uses Hand Sanitiser While Smoking

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a huge hand sanitiser-related mishap sparked flames and billowing smoke from a car this week in Rockville after a Maryland driver tried to use sanitiser while smoking a cigarette, as per officials. The fire spread through the vehicle on Thursday (local time). As per the video shared by the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, the angry flames can be seen coming out of the car with firefighters unfurling a hose to extinguish the blaze outside Federal Plaza shopping centre, near Wahington DC. The officials have reportedly also said that the incident took place after the car’s driver left a store.

“Investigators say after shopping & in a car, a man filled his hands w/ copious amount of hand sanitiser,” fire department spokesperson Pete Piringer wrote on Twitter. “While working sanitiser into his hands, embers fell from the cigarette in his mouth, igniting sanitiser & some clothing.” The officials have said that the car, following the harrowing incident, was a “total loss” and one person has even suffered minor injuries. The photos of the aftermath reveal the scorched car with seats reduced to nothing but steel and windows burned out. The authorities noted using hand sanitiser while smoking is a “bad combo in an unventilated area like a car.”

ICYMI (~530p) vehicle fire at Federal Plaza, 12200blk Rockville Pike, near Trader Joe’s & Silver Diner, @mcfrs PE723, M723, AT723 & FM722 were on scene (news helicopter video) pic.twitter.com/TeAynaGsgp — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) May 13, 2021

(5/13) Rockville, MD, hand sanitizer & lighted cigarette start fire in an occupied car, Driver was able to escape the vehicle while onlookers called 911. The patient suffered from NLT 1st & 2nd degree burns on his hands & inner thighs & transported to hospital https://t.co/eJEMD9ODwR pic.twitter.com/Eu9N5ytyvx — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) May 14, 2021

Why did car catch fire?

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged people to remain extra-cautious around alcohol-based hand sanitisers especially as the usage of such products increased to keep one safe from COVID-19 infection. As per the health officials, the substance has “ethyl alcohol, which readily evaporates at room temperature into an ignitable vapour, and is considered a flammable liquid.” Therefore, experts have advised smokers to lit a cigarette outside and keep ignition sources away such as hand sanitisers.

It was during the pandemic that US CDC recommended people to not only wash their hands regularly but also use sanitisers if running water is unavailable to neutralise any germs on hands and protect against coronavirus infection. CDC said, “Hand hygiene is an important part of the U.S. response to the international emergence of COVID-19. Practising hand hygiene, which includes the use of alcohol-based hand rub (ABHR) or handwashing, is a simple yet effective way to prevent the spread of pathogens and infections in healthcare settings. CDC recommendations reflect this important role.”

Image credits: @mcfrsPIO/Twitter