US: Car Collides Into Gates Of Polish Embassy In Washington DC

On Tuesday night, a car crashed into the Polish Embassy's gate in Washington DC after Poland indicated that it was willing to hand up its Soviet-era fighter jets to the US in an engagement that would see the jets presumably transferred to Ukraine amid the war, as per the reports of Daily Mail. Later the disaster was determined to be an accident by the Polish officials and the car's driver was unharmed and was observed wandering around the wreckage.

On Twitter, a woman shared two pictures of the accident and stated, "A woman just drove her car into the gates of the Polish Embassy at 16th and Fuller. Didn’t see it happen but heard a huge boom and saw smoke from my apt. The driver is up and walking, another car is wrecked but the driver also appears OK." She also stated that when she first heard the sound she assumed it had anything to do with the protests outside the Cuban Embassy as the Polish embassy is directly across the street from Cuba. She also stated that she is not sure what happened. She further made it clear that she was not present at the crash and therefore she had no idea what caused the accident.

A woman just drove her car into the gates of the Polish Embassy at 16th and Fuller. Didn’t see it happen but heard a huge boom and saw smoke from my apt. Driver is up and walking, another car is wrecked but driver also appears OK. @PoPville pic.twitter.com/cuYPBOlyUV — Meg Massey 🇺🇦 (@msmegmassey) March 9, 2022

When I heard the boom I first thought it was related to the protestors outside the Cuban Embassy (which was once again playing loud music from their balcony to drown them out). The Polish embassy is next door to Cuba’s. No idea what happened. Just wow. — Meg Massey 🇺🇦 (@msmegmassey) March 9, 2022

Here’s a photo I got before the cops and EMTs arrived. pic.twitter.com/fRf2BKoc16 — Meg Massey 🇺🇦 (@msmegmassey) March 9, 2022

Incident investigated by US Secret Service

The incident is being investigated by the United States Secret Service, as the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia stated. The collision occurred during a heated debate about how best to support Ukraine through NATO member Poland without drawing NATO into a confrontation with Russia.

US President Joe Biden had spent the weekend debating with his aides how to deploy more planes to Ukraine, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed on Sunday that Poland had been given the "green light" to send its warplanes to Ukraine. However, Poland's president, Andrzej Duda, has expressed suspicion about the plan, and his administration stated on Sunday evening that it would not be implemented, according to the Daily Mail.

US, NATO has sent 17,000 anti-tank guns to Ukraine

Russia has warned that supplying bases to the Ukrainian Air Force would be a declaration of war. It's also unclear how long Russia will respond to the influx of Western weapons into Ukraine. So far, the US and its NATO partners have delivered 17,000 anti-tank guns to Ukraine, as well as encrypted communications devices and other gear.

