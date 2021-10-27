US Casinos Seek To Improve Gender Equity As Women Make Up 51% Of Casino Workforce

The casinos in the United States are looking to revamp as they seek to improve gender equity in the top management. According to the American Gaming Association, the casino industry's primary trade body, women make up 51% of the casino workforce in the country. However, the organisation does not keep track of the percentage of women in top casino positions. Although women, as well as men in the industry, agree that more needs to be done, the job of diversifying casinos has been ongoing for years, reported The Associated Press (AP).

Atlantic City was celebrating a wave of female leadership in the casino sector a little over a year ago. Women were in charge of four of the nine casinos, setting a new high for the resort city and several other casino areas around the country. But it was short-lived. Within a span of a few months, one of the four casinos was replaced by a male incharge when new owners took over Bally’s casino. Meanwhile, the CEO of the Ocean Casino Resort quit earlier this month, just days before a Detroit corporation was permitted to buy a 50% share in the casino.

'Businesses across the world diversifying their workforces'

These problems aren't exclusive to casinos. Businesses all around the country and the world are diversifying their workforces at different rates. "We are seeing some progress. But women kind of make it so far, and to make it to the next level, we are kind of struggling. Look around the room and look through a different lens: What does the representation in that room look like?"

Erin Chamberlin, senior vice president of regional operations for Penn National Gaming, was quoted as saying by the news agency. On Tuesday, October 26, the role of women in the gaming industry was discussed at a panel discussion at the East Coast Gaming Congress, a major casino conference in Atlantic City.

Regional vice president of finance for Caesars Entertainment in Atlantic City, Karen Worman, expressed optimism about the future of women in the gaming industry and suggested that casinos provide female employees with cross-training in as many different elements of the business as possible to prepare them for advancement. As of now, Atlanta City boasts of only two casinos that are led by women: Jacqueline Grace at the Tropicana and Melonie Johnson at the Borgata.

Grace explained that the decrease in female leadership in her sector is a typical part of the industry's flux, noting that Karie Hall, the previous general manager of Bally's, is now senior vice president and general manager of a Caesars Entertainment casino in Lake Tahoe. She further noted that Caesars Entertainment has shown a genuine commitment to diversity and gender parity. The corporation promised in 2017 that it would achieve gender equity in its executive positions by 2025.

