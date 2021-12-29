US State Department on Tuesday, Dec. 28 stressed that it may be too soon to say whether Iran has returned to the 2015 nuclear deal talks in Vienna with a constructive approach as opposed to Russia’s claims that an ‘indisputable progress’ has been made on the dialogue so far. The United States Special Envoy for Iran, Rob Malley, currently leading an interagency delegation to the eighth round of talks in Vienna reportedly warned that the time left to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran is running out and that there is a risk of an "escalating crisis”.

“At some point in the not-so-distant future, we will have to conclude that the JCPOA is no more, and we'd have to negotiate a wholly new different deal, and of course, we'd go through a period of an escalating crisis," Malley said in his televised remarks on Tuesday.

State department spokesperson Ned Price meanwhile has told reporters at the White House on Tuesday that while there may have been some modest progress during the course of the last round of talks, it is “too soon to say how substantive that progress may have been.” He continued, that at a minimum, any progress is falling short of Iran’s accelerating nuclear steps and “is far too slow”. “As we’ve said before, this can’t continue or it will soon be too late to return to mutual compliance with the JCPOA, something we have sincerely and steadfastly sought to do for a number of months now,” said price, according to the US Department of State’s press document.

US aims for 'constructive resumption of talks' but fate of deal unclear

Iran resumed the eighth round of the ongoing talks on the nuclear deal earlier yesterday, and Biden’s state department spokesperson stressed that Washington’s focus is a “constructive resumption of talks with all parties seeking to reach and implement a rapid mutual return to full compliance with the JCPOA.” He, although, warned that it’s “really too soon to tell whether Iran has returned with a more constructive approach to this round.” Price stressed that the key issues relating to the nuclear deal are yet to be negotiated in terms of how Iran returns to full compliance with its nuclear commitments under the JCPOA. "But the fundamental situation has, as of today, not changed," he added.

In 12018, the former Trump administration unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA arrangement signed between Iran, the P5+1 and the European Union in 2015. The US had earlier claimed that Iran had abandoned “any of the compromises” in The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] talks in Vienna and has instead adopted a harsher stance walking back on all concessions struck during previous negotiations. Opting a pessimistic tone regarding the latest round of talks held to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the European and US officials have said that Tehran pushed to countermand the terms reached in the agreement between the P5+1+EU leaving all entities partaking disappointed.