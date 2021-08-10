US Cautions Citizens Against Travel To France Amid COVID, Issues Advisory

US State Department officials have advised Americans to stay away from travel to France because of increased coronavirus cases in the country. COVID-19 hospitalisations are still far below previous highs in France, although a fourth wave of the virus has hit the country. A similar warning from the US Centers for Disease Control, the country's top medical body, prompted the State Department to issue a "Level 4: Do Not Travel" travel advisory for France on Monday, August 9. "If you must travel to France, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel," the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated.

Over 6 million cases and 111,000 deaths have been reported in France, with daily case counts returning to 20,000, while death tolls remain low compared to the pandemic's height. World Health Organization statistics indicate that 74 million vaccinations have been given in France, and more than 55 percent of eligible individuals have received both doses. It has also mandated the use of a Covid pass in everyday situations.

Macron's 'Health Pass'

In recent weeks, protests have been held against President Emmanuel Macron's controversial plan to squeeze infections and encourage vaccinations. However, polls show that a clear majority of French people support the Covid pass, including its extension to cafes and restaurants this week.

Most non-U.S. citizens are barred from entering the United States at present. Currently, only essential workers such as truck drivers and nurses are allowed to enter the United States by land from Mexico and Canada. Due to these restrictions, some families have been split apart, while others have been prevented from returning home or seeking employment.

