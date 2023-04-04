US Cautions Citizens Over Drug-resistant Bacteria Linked To Indian Eyedrops

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has expressed concerns over a drug-resistant bacteria, inked to eyedrops made by an Indian company based in Tamil Nadu. Following this, the national public health agency of the US has stated the spread of the bacteria could gain a foothold in the health facilities in the country.

According to New York Times, three deaths, eight cases of blindness and dozens of infections have been traced to eyedrops made by Chennai-based Global Pharma Healthcare under the brand name EzriCare Artificial Tears. Following the allegations, the pharma company has reportedly recalled hundreds of its tubes of its eye drops from the US market.

Issuing an advisory against the use of EzriCare Artificial Tears, the CDC warned that the infection may be linked to an outbreak of ‘Pseudomonas aeruginosa’.

Notably, this is the second time that an Indian pharmaceutical product has landed in trouble in the foreign market. Last year in December, a cough syrup of the Noida-based pharmaceutical firm came under scrutiny after Uzbekistan claimed that at least 18 children in the country died after allegedly taking the syrup.

Allegations on Indian eyedrop

Accusing the Indian eyedrop of increasing the risk of eye infections, the US Food and Drug Administration has said that using contaminated artificial tears could even result in blindness or death. The bacteria, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, may lead to causing infections in the blood, lungs or wounds.

The CDC on its website on March 21 said, “Patients who have used EzriCare or Delsam Pharma's artificial tears and who have signs or symptoms of an eye infection should seek medical care immediately.”